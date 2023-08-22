Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Northfield man injured in Highway 52 crash

The driver had non-life threatening injuries.

Cannon Falls map.png
Created with Datawrapper
By Staff reports
Today at 10:18 AM

LEON TOWNSHIP, Minn. — One person was injured following a crash on U.S. Highway 52 near Cannon Falls on Monday afternoon, Aug. 21, 2023.

The two vehicles, a 2001 Honda Accord and a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado, were traveling south on Highway 52 when they collided, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The Honda driver, 45-year-old Aaron Michael Thomas Reuvers of Northfield, had non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Cannon Falls.

Find more news important to you

The Chevrolet driver, 49-year-old Brian Michael Sisell of Oronoco, was not injured in the crash, according to the report.

The Wanamingo Fire Department, Cannon Falls Ambulance Service and Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the crash.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Renew Rochester website.JPG
Local
Rochester launches sales tax extension website in effort to generate $205 million for projects
57m ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
21ce4936044c2f20aa5728d571c915f7.jpg
Members Only
Business
Busy Baby's rapid growth earned in a spot on list of the fastest growing businesses
1h ago
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: August 20-26, 2023
4h ago
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


080423-Wasnt Me Bar
Members Only
Arts and Entertainment
How do national artists headline concerts in a small Southeast Minnesota town?
3d ago
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Football Boots
Community
Photos: Slice of Life August 2023
2h ago
 · 
By  Daniel Jacobi II
Oddchester - Steve Lange column sig
Community
School lunches gone wrong; 'war ball'; suspenders caught in moving cars
4h ago
 · 
By  Steve Lange
Mackenzie Polson RCTC soccer.jpg
Members Only
College
Sibling rivalry got P-E-M grad, RCTC standout started in soccer
5h ago
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck