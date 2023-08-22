Northfield man injured in Highway 52 crash

LEON TOWNSHIP, Minn. — One person was injured following a crash on U.S. Highway 52 near Cannon Falls on Monday afternoon, Aug. 21, 2023.

The two vehicles, a 2001 Honda Accord and a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado, were traveling south on Highway 52 when they collided, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The Honda driver, 45-year-old Aaron Michael Thomas Reuvers of Northfield, had non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Cannon Falls.

The Chevrolet driver, 49-year-old Brian Michael Sisell of Oronoco, was not injured in the crash, according to the report.

The Wanamingo Fire Department, Cannon Falls Ambulance Service and Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the crash.