Northwest Rochester home fire causes $45K worth of damage
The Rochester Fire Department responded to a chimney fire Monday morning.
ROCHESTER — A fire behind a fireplace at a single family home on Monday, March 7, 2022 caused an estimated $45,000 worth of damage.
The Rochester Fire Department responded to a report of a possible chimney fire at 8:49 a.m. in the 6000 block of West River Road, according to a news release from the fire department.
Crews found smoke pluming from the attic and fire coming out of the chimney. Firefighters went into the home and found an active fire inside the wall in the area of a fireplace. Emergency crews made access into the wall and used a hose line to extinguish the fire.
All residents evacuated before firefighters arrived and no injuries were reported.
