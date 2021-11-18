SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Northwest Rochester residents plead guilty to drug charge

Loc Huu Truong, 39, pleaded guilty to first-degree drug possession while Susan Douangmichit, 39, pleaded guilty to fifth-degree drug possession.

Loc Truong and Susan Douangmichit
Loc Truong and Susan Douangmichit
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
November 18, 2021 02:49 PM
Share

A pair of Northwest Rochester residents found with more than 200 grams of cocaine in their home last spring pleaded guilty Thursday in Olmsted County District Court.

Loc Huu Truong, 39, pleaded guilty to first-degree drug possession while Susan Douangmichit, 39, pleaded guilty to fifth-degree drug possession.

As part of the plea, Douangmichit admitted she knowingly possessed a “mixture containing cocaine,” according to the plea petition. She was given a stay of adjudication and sentenced by Judge Jacob Allen to two years of supervised probation. If Douangmichit successfully completes probation, the felony charge would be dismissed by the court.

Truong is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 28, 2022, by Allen. He could face a 110-month prison sentence, according to the plea petition.

On April 29, 2021, members of the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team executed a search warrant at a residence in the 4900 block of Castleview Drive Northwest. Truong and Douangmichit were not home at the time, according to the criminal complaint.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inside, officers found 277.9 grams of cocaine and its packaging spread throughout the home in multiple bindles. A bindle is a small folded envelope often used to store small quantities of powdered drugs. Law enforcement also found a vacuum sealer, packaging, gray rubber gloves and sandwich bags as well as $2,000 in cash, according to court documents.

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYCRIME AND COURTSROCHESTEROLMSTED COUNTYOLMSTED COUNTY DISTRICT COURT
What to read next
Rochester Public Transit
Local
Rochester buses again plan to provide warmth Thursday
Program allows people to seek shelter in city buses without paying fares.
January 05, 2022 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
high school boundaries.jpg
Local
Rochester high schoolers will be able to remain at their existing schools, despite upcoming boundary changes
Students who are in the fifth- and eighth-grades also should be able to remain in their existing schools, despite the boundary changes.
January 05, 2022 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts