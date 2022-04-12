Read Today's Paper Monday, April 11
News | Local

Norton announces plan to seek second term as Rochester mayor

Incumbent mayor says she wants to continue efforts she supported during first term.

Kim Norton, Rochester Mayor
Kim Norton
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
April 11, 2022 07:52 PM
ROCHESTER – Mayor Kim Norton has announced she will seek a second term.

“I love finding solutions to problems facing our community,” she said in a statement announcing her decision Monday evening. “I have worked hard with our wonderful city staff, the (Rochester) City Council and many of our community partners throughout all the challenges brought on by the pandemic. Together, we worked to find ways to support local businesses and struggling families, while keeping Rochester moving forward.”

She also cited actions to protect community health and to help Rochester rebound from the pandemic’s economic impacts.

A former Rochester School Board member and state lawmaker, Norton became Rochester’s first female mayor in 2019.

In addition to helping forge partnerships to address the pandemic, she has spent much of her first term working on policy issues, as well as helping shape the Destination Medical Center effort she helped implement as a state lawmaker.

In announcing her decision to see a second term, her campaign highlighted many achievements, including leading the effort to win a $1 million grant in the Bloomberg Global Mayor Challenge, promoting new workforce and economic development tactics, pushing for efforts targeting environmental sustainability and resilience, helping address homelessness, prioritizing public safety and diversity, equity and inclusion goals, maintaining quality of life amenities and promoting a healthy community.

The filing period for 2022 Rochester city races will start May 17.

Norton has two announced challengers, professional search recruiter Brad Trahan and local business owner Britt Noser.

If all three file for the office, a preliminary election will be held Aug. 9 to narrow the race to two candidates.The general election is slated for Nov. 8.

