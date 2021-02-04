Norton, Keane selected for National League of Cities committees

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton and City Council member Patrick Keane have been selected to serve on various National League of Cities committees.

Norton is joining the Energy, Environment and Natural Resources Committee, Federal Advocacy Committee and Women in Municipal Government Committee; Keane will sit on the Transportation and Infrastructure Services Committee.

“This work is not only important to Rochester, but to cities across our state and nation,” Norton said in a statement announcing the selections. “NLC does a great job in helping us collectively advance key priorities and topics.”

As committee members, Norton and Keane will join a diverse group of local leaders, including 13 others from Minnesota, in shaping the league’s policy positions and advocating on behalf of America’s cities and towns before Congress, with the administration and at home.

"The Transportation and Infrastructure Services Committee is responsible for policy development and advocacy on transportation including federal funding program, and transportation safety and innovation,” Keane said. “It is important for our city to have a voice as we move through the Federal Small Starts Grant Program for our city's Circulator Transit Project."

ADVERTISEMENT

Kim Norton

Patrick Keane