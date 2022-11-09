SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, November 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Norton leads in Rochester mayor race with 71% of precincts reporting

Incumbent Kim Norton faced challenge from Britt Noser.

Watch Party
Mayor Kim Norton mingles with supporters at a watch party on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at Centerstone Plaza Hotel in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
November 08, 2022 11:00 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — With nearly a third of the city's election precincts in, Kim Norton led in the race for Rochester’s mayoral seat at 10:50 p.m. Tuesday.

Norton had received nearly 59% of the votes, compared to Noser's nearly 41% with 57 of 80 precincts reporting.

Norton is seeking a second term as the city’s mayor after becoming the first woman to hold the position in 2019.

Also Read
Midterm Election
Local
No clear winner for Rochester School Board election hours after polls close
At just before 11 p.m., there were 38 of 102 precincts reporting their results.
November 08, 2022 11:22 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Election Day
Local
Nelson on cusp of 5th straight Senate win; Drazkowski and Boldon have big leads
A pattern repeats: Area races show Democrats winning Rochester area and GOP in rural area.
November 08, 2022 11:18 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Election Day
Local
At least 4 new Olmsted County commissioners to be elected, with 74.5% of countywide precincts reporting
Six of seven commissioner seats were on Tuesday's ballot.
November 08, 2022 11:17 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen

Norton and Noser earned spots on Tuesday’s ballot following an four-way August primary that ended with Norton receiving nearly 57% of the votes and Noser coming in second with nearly 22% of the votes.

Candidates Brad Trahan and Dean Koutsoukos did not make it past the primary.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the months between the two elections, Norton and Noser offered a variety of differences in their proposed approaches to serving as the city’s mayor for the next four years.

Norton has pointed to a desire to continue work she started after winning the 2018 election, noting some efforts were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She’s pointed to a desire to continue to see positive change and growth in the community while reaching out to residents to increase input and benefits.

Noser has been critical of recent projects and proposals, pointing to what he calls the “Minneapolization” of Rochester.

DSC_0006 (3).JPG
Britt Noser
Submitted

He said he wants to be the voice of people who have concerns about the Destination Medical Center initiative and oppose changes that are planned for city parks.

Noser, a Rochester landlord, said he believes the city’s growth should take a natural trajectory, rather than being used to promote a variety of specific projects in the city’s downtown and other areas.

The two candidates took different stances on their approach to the office in what is considered a “weak mayor” system, which means the mayor does not get a direct vote in most policy and budget decisions made by the City Council.

Since running for the seat in 2018, Norton has said her approach is being a “strong mayor in a weak mayor system,” which has led her to seeking input into policy decisions before a council vote.

ADVERTISEMENT

She points to past experience with the Rochester School Board and State Legislature in striving to help provide insights related to policy decisions by the council.

Noser has said he plans to serve in a style between Norton’s approach and that of former Mayor Ardell Brede, who opted to take a less active role in policy making.

The challenger said his goal would be to provide a voice for residents who feel unheard in City Hall and seek to redirect.

All results are unofficial at this point, and the Rochester City Council is slated to review and confirm the official results at 3:30 p.m. Monday in council chambers of the city-county Government Center. The Olmsted County Canvassing Board will review results on Oct. 17 at the Olmsted County Election Center.

This report will be updated as results continue to be reported by the Olmsted County Elections Office.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTERELECTION 2022
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Midterm Election
Local
3 Rochester City Council seats in play with 71% of citywide election precincts reporting
Two newcomers seek Ward 3 seat while Ward 1 and 5 incumbents face challenges.
November 08, 2022 11:10 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Midterm Election
Local
Key MN House races for Rochester area yet to be called
With not enough votes totaled in most Rochester-area Minnesota House districts, it is unclear if regional races will contribute to the DFL keeping its House majority or the GOP taking control.
November 08, 2022 11:05 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Karen MacLaughlin and Mark Ostrem during the Olmsted County Attorney Forum Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 at the Rochester Public Library
Local
Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem holds lead with 74.5% of precincts reporting
Incumbent Mark Ostrem is facing challenge by Karen MacLaughlin.
November 08, 2022 10:58 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Midterm Election
Local
Top races from counties, cities around Southeast Minnesota
Results move slowly across region; few races have finished by 10:30 p.m.
November 08, 2022 10:45 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports