Norton leads in Rochester mayor race with 71% of precincts reporting

ROCHESTER — With nearly a third of the city's election precincts in, Kim Norton led in the race for Rochester’s mayoral seat at 10:50 p.m. Tuesday.

Norton had received nearly 59% of the votes, compared to Noser's nearly 41% with 57 of 80 precincts reporting.

Norton is seeking a second term as the city’s mayor after becoming the first woman to hold the position in 2019.

Norton and Noser earned spots on Tuesday’s ballot following an four-way August primary that ended with Norton receiving nearly 57% of the votes and Noser coming in second with nearly 22% of the votes.

Candidates Brad Trahan and Dean Koutsoukos did not make it past the primary.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the months between the two elections, Norton and Noser offered a variety of differences in their proposed approaches to serving as the city’s mayor for the next four years.

Norton has pointed to a desire to continue work she started after winning the 2018 election, noting some efforts were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She’s pointed to a desire to continue to see positive change and growth in the community while reaching out to residents to increase input and benefits.

Noser has been critical of recent projects and proposals, pointing to what he calls the “Minneapolization” of Rochester.

Britt Noser Submitted

He said he wants to be the voice of people who have concerns about the Destination Medical Center initiative and oppose changes that are planned for city parks.

Noser, a Rochester landlord, said he believes the city’s growth should take a natural trajectory, rather than being used to promote a variety of specific projects in the city’s downtown and other areas.

The two candidates took different stances on their approach to the office in what is considered a “weak mayor” system, which means the mayor does not get a direct vote in most policy and budget decisions made by the City Council.

Since running for the seat in 2018, Norton has said her approach is being a “strong mayor in a weak mayor system,” which has led her to seeking input into policy decisions before a council vote.

ADVERTISEMENT

She points to past experience with the Rochester School Board and State Legislature in striving to help provide insights related to policy decisions by the council.

Noser has said he plans to serve in a style between Norton’s approach and that of former Mayor Ardell Brede, who opted to take a less active role in policy making.

The challenger said his goal would be to provide a voice for residents who feel unheard in City Hall and seek to redirect.

All results are unofficial at this point, and the Rochester City Council is slated to review and confirm the official results at 3:30 p.m. Monday in council chambers of the city-county Government Center. The Olmsted County Canvassing Board will review results on Oct. 17 at the Olmsted County Election Center.

This report will be updated as results continue to be reported by the Olmsted County Elections Office.