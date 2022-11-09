Norton ready to engage during next four years

ROCHESTER — The need for broader community engagement and communication is a call Rochester Mayor Kim Norton heard during her successful bid for a second term.

“I think one thing that happened — not just here, but around the country — is a lack of trust,” she said in response to Tuesday’s vote. “Some of it is rhetoric, but some of it is a lack of understanding. It hit home to me that people don’t understand the role of the mayor and the power, or lack thereof, that the mayor has.”

Norton fought off a challenge by first-time candidate Britt Noser. She led 58% to 41.7% in the unofficial results that are expected to be confirmed next week.

With what appears to be a nearly 63% citywide voter turnout, Norton said part of the struggle was overcoming incorrect information that was circulating about emerging city projects, as well as accusations she was responsible for city policy passed by the Rochester City Council, which doesn’t include her vote.

“I think it has been purposefully misrepresented for political gain,” she said, adding: “Hopefully, we can move past that, and we can really put out more information now as things are moving more.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Noser said he believes his campaign helped bring issues to light and stir interest in things that might have gone unnoticed.

“Some of them were issues that were already relevant to people, like Silver Lake, and other things were issues that I think people weren’t thinking about,” he said. “They weren’t thinking about the budget so much, so I think it was profitable to get people thinking about those things.”

He said his message about residents' opposition to “reimagining” Rochester and city spending raise issues that should be noticed by the mayor and Rochester City Council, especially in light of his ability to generate supporters.

Noser received 21.9% of the vote during the four-way August primary, earning a spot on the general election ballot with Norton, who saw 56.9% of the primary vote. He said narrowing that margin is a reflection of residents’ concerns.

Norton acknowledged that she failed to win all precincts in the city, unlike in 2018 when she swept each voting precinct in the city.

“It’s been a tough few years, and I understand that the decisions I made weren’t everyone’s cup of tea,” she said of losing in seven of 80 precincts.

She said the city’s plan to use data to better communicate and engage residents in the coming years will likely improve understanding of what happens in City Hall and the mayor’s role.

While she serves in a “weak mayor” system, Norton said she plans to maintain a role in helping develop city policy while also seeking to engage more residents to work toward finding common ground and increase a sense of community in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said she expects future mayors will likely build on that effort as the city continues to grow.

“I see myself as a transition mayor,” she said of her effort to work toward a more engaged office.

