Norton recognized for National Forum for Heart Disease and Stroke Prevention

ROCHESTER — Kim Norton was among five individuals recognized by the National Forum for Heart Disease and Stroke Prevention this week.

The Rochester mayor received the organization’s Public Policy Award for leadership in passing a resolution promoting healthy activity and the creation of “everyday routes for physical activity.” The award also acknowledges efforts to establish more walker-friendly communities in Minnesota.

Awards were given to four other individuals and three organizations in recognition of various programs and efforts to support healthy activity and improve health equity throughout the nation.

The awards were part of the National Forum for Heart Disease and Stroke Prevention’s 20th annual meeting held Thursday, which drew representatives from more than 200 organizations working on efforts to strengthen public support for health equity and cardiovascular health.

