SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Friday, October 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Norton recognized for National Forum for Heart Disease and Stroke Prevention

Rochester mayor was one of five individuals and three organizations receiving awards at the annual meeting.

Kim Norton 2022
Kim Norton.
Contributed
By Staff reports
October 28, 2022 12:43 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Kim Norton was among five individuals recognized by the National Forum for Heart Disease and Stroke Prevention this week.

The Rochester mayor received the organization’s Public Policy Award for leadership in passing a resolution promoting healthy activity and the creation of “everyday routes for physical activity.” The award also acknowledges efforts to establish more walker-friendly communities in Minnesota.

Also Read
Kim Norton and Britt Noser
Local
Rochester mayoral candidates discuss priority for 2023
Kim Norton and Britt Noser were asked to provide video responses related to what they see as a primary goal for the city of Rochester to achieve next year.
October 28, 2022 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Rochester Public Library
Local
Rochester library closing Monday to make room for skylight installation
The Rochester Public Library is expected to open Tuesday morning, following a second one-day shutdown amid ongoing roof replacement efforts.
October 28, 2022 12:39 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
gavel crime courts
Local
Man accused of threatening father of runaway juvenile held on $250k bail
Jacob George Bale, 18, of Rochester is facing multiple charges after he allegedly fought with and threatened the father of a runaway juvenile with a knife. During his booking process, jail deputies allegedly found what they believe was a counterfeit pill that contained fentanyl.
October 28, 2022 12:35 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson

Awards were given to four other individuals and three organizations in recognition of various programs and efforts to support healthy activity and improve health equity throughout the nation.

The awards were part of the National Forum for Heart Disease and Stroke Prevention’s 20th annual meeting held Thursday, which drew representatives from more than 200 organizations working on efforts to strengthen public support for health equity and cardiovascular health.

Related Topics: ROCHESTER
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Carla Nelson and Aleta Borrud.jpg
Local
Election 2022: Senate District 24
KASSON — In addition to governor, Minnesota voters will decide the balance of power in the Legislature when they vote to elect 67 senators and 134 representatives.
October 28, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
RPD shooting
Local
RPD officer cleared in shooting man with ax; video released
Joshua Hippler, 27, was killed after RPD officer Michael Bottcher fired six shots at Hippler who can be seen on body camera footage advancing on Bottcher with an ax the night of July 30, 2022.
October 28, 2022 09:29 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
fire
Local
Fire destroys mobile home Friday morning
The mobile home is considered a total loss, as are most of the household items and belongings.
October 28, 2022 08:57 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Today's Headlines: How Rochester Public Schools became engulfed in conflict about what is best for students
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
October 28, 2022 08:04 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe