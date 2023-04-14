99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Norwegian heritage group to meet in Austin on June 8-10

The programs feature Norwegian cultural and educational activities, including genealogy classes, noted speakers and displays of Norwegian arts and crafts.

Local Event
By Staff reports
Today at 4:10 PM

AUSTIN, Minn. — The Norwegian heritage group Vestlandslag is holding its annual stevne, or meeting, at Westminster Presbyterian Church on June 8-10.

The stevne programs feature Norwegian cultural and educational activities, including genealogy classes, noted speakers and displays of Norwegian arts and crafts. The Hormel Nature Center, Mower County Historical Society, the Sunnfjordlag organization, the Hormel Institute and an author will speak at the events, according to a Vestlandslag press release. The programs are open to the public with a registration fee.

Find more information about the registration blank and program for the stevne at www.fellesraad.com/VestlandslagStevne2023RegForm.pdf and at www.fellesraad.com/VestlandslagProgram-2023.pdf .

Vestlandslag is an umbrella organization of eight bygdelag, or organizations, which include descendants of emigrants from Norway to North America. The organizations seek to preserve and strengthen bonds with its home district or community of origin in Norway.

For more information on the events, contact Ann Romo at annromo04@gmail.com.

