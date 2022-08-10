Noser lands November challenge against Norton

ROCHESTER — Kim Norton received more than half the votes cast in Tuesday’s Rochester mayoral election, with challenger Britt Noser earning a spot on the Nov. 8 ballot.

With unofficial results posted shortly after midnight, Norton, the incumbent seeking a second term as mayor, received 13,626 of the 23,941 Rochester votes, giving her 56.9% of the vote.

Noser, a Rochester landlord, edged out Brad Trahan, a professional search recruiter, for the spot on the General Election ballot.

Noser received 5,253 – or 21.9% – of the votes cast, compared to the 4,403 – or 18.4% – for Trahan.

Former city employee Dean Kouotsoukos trailed with 659 votes.

Noser has said he seeks to implement change in city government by challenging Norton for the position she landed in 2018.

“I would spend my time working on behalf of the citizens, not special interests and partisan agendas,” he said earlier this year in explaining why he’s the best candidate for the position. “I know the difference between something that looks good on paper versus what will actually work.”

Norton has pointed to her experience in seeking to maintain the mayor’s seat.

“I have led our city in good times and in tough times, providing the stability and steady leadership we need to continue moving forward together,” she said early in the campaign. “My collaborative approach to problem-solving, my vision for our future and my dedication to our entire community will allow me to continue being an effective leader.”

Norton and Noser will appear on the Nov. 8 citywide ballot.

