News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Noser lands November challenge against Norton

Incumbent mayor Kim Norton sees majority of all votes cast in four-way primary.

2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
gguy44/Getty Images/iStockphoto
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
August 10, 2022 01:11 AM
ROCHESTER — Kim Norton received more than half the votes cast in Tuesday’s Rochester mayoral election, with challenger Britt Noser earning a spot on the Nov. 8 ballot.

With unofficial results posted shortly after midnight, Norton, the incumbent seeking a second term as mayor, received 13,626 of the 23,941 Rochester votes, giving her 56.9% of the vote.

Noser, a Rochester landlord, edged out Brad Trahan, a professional search recruiter, for the spot on the General Election ballot.

Noser received 5,253 – or 21.9% – of the votes cast, compared to the 4,403 – or 18.4% – for Trahan.

Former city employee Dean Kouotsoukos trailed with 659 votes.

Noser has said he seeks to implement change in city government by challenging Norton for the position she landed in 2018.

“I would spend my time working on behalf of the citizens, not special interests and partisan agendas,” he said earlier this year in explaining why he’s the best candidate for the position. “I know the difference between something that looks good on paper versus what will actually work.”

Norton has pointed to her experience in seeking to maintain the mayor’s seat.

“I have led our city in good times and in tough times, providing the stability and steady leadership we need to continue moving forward together,” she said early in the campaign. “My collaborative approach to problem-solving, my vision for our future and my dedication to our entire community will allow me to continue being an effective leader.”

Norton and Noser will appear on the Nov. 8 citywide ballot.

Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
