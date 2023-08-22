Not all of Olmsted County's recycled plastics follow the same path

Hey, Answer Man: I haven't been able to find something out and knowing your vast knowledge on a myriad of subjects, I'm writing to you. Where can I return plastic bags that are not of the grocery shopping variety? I've asked at grocery stores whether or not their bag recycling accepts other plastic bags (think bread bags, internal bags in some online purchases, etc.) and no one has been able to tell me. All I get is, "I don't know." This material can't go into our personal recycling bins for collection. I'm looking for another way to dispose of them. Where, Answer Man, can a responsible recycler get rid of plastic bags of any variety? — Laurie the Recycler.

Dear Laurie,

Well, you’re right on the first step here. According to Olmsted County Recycling Center Plus, plastic grocery bags – the “plastic” in the eternal question: Paper or plastic? — are not to be put in curbside recycling bins. In fact, Olmsted County lists returning those bags to the retailer as the preferred option. Placing them in the garbage is the second option.

Why not recycle them through the usual channels? I mean, they’re non-PVC plastic, right?

Yes, but that’s not the big problem.

According to several online sources — and here I’ll just go with a place called recyclecoach.com — while many of us like to put these bags in our curbside recycling container, oftentimes using them to collect other recyclables such as plastic bottles or metal cans, it’s a big no-no.

"Turns out your community’s material recovery facility (the place where your recyclables are processed) can’t handle plastic bags. They jam the processing equipment, which creates work stoppages. By work stoppages, we mean the whole recycling facility has to shut down. Just because of plastic bags,” the website states.

Recycle Coach goes on to say that the city of Phoenix, for example, reports that these stoppages cost the city about $1 million a year at its recycling facility.

So, if you don’t want to put them into the trash, which means they’ll likely be burned at the waste-to-energy facility, you can take the county’s preferred option: Bring them back to a retailer that accepts them.

The fine folks over at Silver Lake Foods in Rochester will take back your used plastic bags — known in recycling circles as plastic film, a category that includes dry cleaning bags, shrink wrap, cereal bags, newspaper bags and more.

"We’ll take them back if a customer brings them,” said a helpful associate at Silver Lake Foods. "Just take them to the service counter.”

Hy-Vee Corporate spokeswoman Nola Aigner Davis said the West Des Moines-based grocer does the same.

“Currently, all bags collected at our stores are shipped back to our distribution centers on Hy-Vee trucks, where they are packaged into large bales and collected by a commercial recycling program,” Aigner Davis said. “The company then turns the bags and other various types of plastics into outdoor products like decking, furniture, fencing and railings.”

That, Laurie, means as you put away your groceries — provided you’ve said “Plastic” to the checkout clerk — you should separate those bags into their own recycling stream. Once you have a bag full of bags, take them to the retailer and you’ll be sending those bags on their way to a new life with a new purpose.

