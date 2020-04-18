Residents on 14th Avenue NW found colorful, positive notes in their mailboxes Thursday, which set a wave of reciprocal kindness in motion.
Six-year-old Mary Howard, the driving force behind the notes, said she thought the hand-written cards and pictures would “make people feel really happy.”
The last few weeks of social distancing have been hard on the kids in her family, who are used to spending more time outside with their friends.
Mary had just made a friend in “the circle,” a nearby part of the neighborhood, but they can’t get together to play -- only wave from their bicycles, at a distance.
So instead, Mary and her family left colorful messages for all of their neighbors.
Michelle Howard, Mary’s mom, said the siblings and cousins staying in the Howard residence drew and wrote messages -- around 25 of them to go in each neighbor’s mailbox.
“I (wrote) ‘You’re cool’ and ‘I love you,’” Howard said, “and a rainbow picture.”
The notes paid back in dividends, the Howards found.
Ron and Louise, the couple right next door, dropped off coloring books for the kids, Michelle Howard said. Irene, from down the street, delivered her “famous” brownies. And a mystery neighbor -- they don’t yet know who -- put a play golf set outside.
The return gifts were kind, and certainly not expected.
“I just thought it would be nice because sometimes I feel the spirit and really want to be nice,” Mary said.
For others who would like to write and deliver notes to neighbors, the post office has a clarification.
By law, only Postal Service mail carriers are allowed to put mail into mailboxes.
Instead of using mailboxes, the post office recommends taping the notes to the outside of the box or slipping it into the door.