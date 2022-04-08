Read Today's Paper Friday, April 8
News | Local

Notice is provided before city dismantles homeless camps

Parks and Recreation director says staff works with the county and other agencies to reach out and offer help before removing items from public property.

Cooke Park
Remnants of a known homeless encampment are seen Wednesday, April 6, 2022, near Cooke Park in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
By Answer Man
April 08, 2022 08:37 AM
Dear Answer Man,

I was out for a walk last week and observed Parks and Rec staff clearing out the encampment along Cascade Creek near Civic Center Drive. As your recent column noted, a number of organizations provide services to homeless residents. However, many barriers remain for people to access appropriate and timely support.

While neighbors might complain and officials might have legitimate safety concerns, homeless residents have a right to expect that their communities and their possessions are treated with dignity and respect.

I hope the city worked alongside those living in the encampment before clearing the space. Can you fill us in on the details?

E.J.

I know parks staff took added care when working to move an encampment from Mayo Park in 2020, which popped up after a pandemic-driven nightly shelter at the Mayo Civic Center closed.

At the time, the Parks and Recreation Department worked with county housing officials and other organizations, who helped nearly 30 people find housing before the camp was dismantled.

Others in the camp were referred to local shelter options.

080520.N.RPB.mayo-park-camp-2071.jpg
Several tents are set up in Mayo Park behind Mayo Civic Center on Wednesday, August 5, 2020.
Post Bulletin file photo

I asked local government reporter Randy Petersen whether that’s become common practice, and he graciously took my question to Parks and Recreation Director Paul Widman, who said parks staff continues to work with the county, as well as nonprofits, to help connect people with housing, when possible.

However, Widman pointed out that not everyone living in city parks or similar public sites wants to move into a typical apartment or house.

Petersen said it wasn’t the first time he’s heard that.

Several local folks working with people who don’t have permanent shelter are quick to point out that every person’s story about becoming homeless and the struggles it holds is unique.

The uniqueness of each person’s story means there is no one-size-fits-all answer, as much as that annoys someone who is defined by the quest to answer any and all questions

While finding an affordable apartment might be the right answer for one person, another person in the same encampment might need added services only found in specialized housing. Yet another could simply not be ready to trust that a program has his best interest in mind.

So, when it comes to homelessness, answers aren’t always easy. Even for me.

With that in mind, it’s good to hear city staff appear to understand that the simple answers don’t exist.

Widman said parks staff make every attempt to alert people that they need to move from a public space, by posting signs and working with advocates to reach out directly.

He said people in homeless encampments are generally given at least 24-hour notice that they need to move or they risk having their possessions removed from the site.

He said the goal is to provide 48-hour notice, but that doesn’t always happen.

As you pointed out, barriers to housing and services exist, so a balance needs to be achieved to reach as many community goals as possible.

While there is always going to be some friction in getting there, it appears a bit of understanding is helping find the needed balance.

Send questions to Answer Man at answerman@postbulletin.com .

