Nov. 15 is America Recycles Day

Olmsted County wants to increase awareness of its recycling program ahead of Monday observation of America Recycles Day.

Approximately 41% of the waste generated in Olmsted County is recycled. By comparison, the county’s solid waste officials report the rate is slightly higher than the 39% seen in the rest of non-metro Minnesota counties.

It also beats the national average of 32%.

Still, contamination continues to reduce what can be recycled, so Olmsted County residents is raising awareness of what belongs in recycling bins, as well as what does not.

Items that CAN be recycled in curbside recycling carts include:

Paper, including office paper, newspaper, magazines, envelopes, mail and paper bags.

Corrugated cardboard and paperboard (flatten for recycling).

Aluminum cans (empty).

Tin/steel cans (empty).

Clear and colored glass bottles and jars (empty - no window glass, dishware, or ceramics).

Plastic bottles and containers #1, #2, & #5 (keep caps on).

Milk and juice cartons.

Items that CANNOT be recycled in curbside recycling carts

Plastic bags (bring to a bag return-bin at participating retailers).

Batteries -- lithium and rechargeable batteries should be treated as hazardous waste. They can be brought to the Olmsted County Hazardous Waste Facility for free. Single-use alkaline batteries can go in the trash.

“Tanglers,” which include hoses, electrical cords, light strands and wires.

Electronics. Computers, TVs, DVD players and similar items can be recycled at the Olmsted County Recycling Center Plus for a fee.

Shredded paper.

Food waste.

Foam containers and packaging.

The list of what cannot be recycled is not considered a complete list.

A copy of the Curbside Recycling Cart Guide can be downloaded on the county’s website .