Even before the first appearance of coronavirus was confirmed in Olmsted County, another viral outbreak began here: the spread of unfounded and sometimes sketchy information.
Chief among the rumors was the frequent assertion that Mayo Clinic held and holds more cases of COVID-19 than the official tally reflects. Additionally, there have been rumors about public exposures that were not disclosed.
Why is the Post Bulletin not reporting this information?
One reason is that the rumor seldom, if ever, includes any information that makes it possible to track down and verify. "I heard it from a friend who knows somebody who works with..." That sort of thing.
Even in pandemic, hospitals are bound by patient confidentiality laws. But they do have a legal and ethical obligation to report active cases of COVID-19 to the Minnesota Department of Public Health "as soon as we know," said Bob Nellis, a spokesman for Mayo Clinic.
And MDH has been turning that information around in daily, and sometimes twice-daily, media updates. Olmsted County Public Health has regularly shared information, too.
As of Friday afternoon, when I'm writing this, the pinpointing of the daily COVID count seems increasingly beside the point. Doug Schultz, of MDH, explained: "Now that we have evidence of community transmission, the confirmed positive cases that we are reporting on our website represent only a portion of the cases out there. They are only the more serious ones, those among higher risk groups or those that have clinical diagnosis and specimens taken. This is the same reporting practice used for other diseases. If there were only 100-some actual cases in the state, we wouldn’t need to be taking the drastic public health measures that we are taking."
The pandemic that began 7,000 miles away is here now. We are in it. The reporting that is most useful now includes information about how to protect yourself and help others; that helps you maintain your connection to our wider community. Now, more than ever, we all need accurate and useful information, and stories of our fellow people. That's what we at the Post Bulletin will provide.
It's essential
The essential nature of information collected and reported by professionals has been recognized at the highest levels. In response to a Minnesota Newspaper Association request, Gov. Tim Walz stated Friday that he considers news media to be an essential public service.
An official declaration would allow our reporting staff to maintain freedom of movement during an emergency quarantine. We can't very well report the news from our own homes. We have to be able to go out and find it. I'm pleased the governor sees the value of what we do, and is willing to use his authority to protect it.
Closing doors
That said, the Post Bulletin is closing its office to the public, already effective by the time you read this, until further notice. If you have an obituary to deliver, wish to place an ad or speak to a reporter, you'll have to call or email us. Our main number is 285-7600. Other contact information is found on the bottom of page A4, and every reporter's email address appears with their byline.