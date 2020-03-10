Concerns about the spread of coronavirus and other viral infections are prompting changes and questions in Rochester.
125 Live executive director Sylwia Bujak-Oliver spoke to a group of members about coronavirus earlier this week, stressing the importance of through hand-washing and staying home if you are sick.
"Please, don't close this place," one woman pleaded.
Counties in southeast Minnesota have yet to record their first confirmed case of coronavirus, so the health crisis sweeping the world still has a sense of unreality to it for people living in the region.
But as the pace of infection continues to rise across the U.S., concern has focused on the relatively high death rate among the elderly infected by the virus -- and the need to take extra precautions where the elderly gather and live, such as at assisted living facilities and senior centers.
"There's absolutely no panic," Bujak-Oliver said of the senior center. "I just want to make sure that we have soap supplies. We have anti-bacterial gels, and we wipe equipment more often."
On Tuesday, nursing home leaders recommended that nursing home reception workers screen all visitors - family, staff, contractors and government workers - and that only essential visits be conducted.
Unlike the flu, which can be lethal both to children and the elderly, coronavirus has proved to be especially deadlly for the aged while sparing children.
The fatality rate in China for those older than 80 is an estimated 21.9 percent, according to the World Health Organization. For ages 10 to 39, the fatality rate is far lower, roughly 0.2 percent. according to a separate study on patient records of 44,672 confirmed cases. Fatalities and severe symptoms are almost nonexistent for those even younger.
Assisted living facilities follow infection-control practices described by the CDC to maintain a safe and healthy environment, said Janis Hooey, communications relations manager for the Benedictine Health System, which oversees 30 communities in five states, including Madonna Towers in Rochester.
It also means "building awareness" among staff, residents and families on the precautions they can take to protect themselves and others from infection. That includes washing hands frequently, using good hygiene, refraining from touching your mouth, nose and eyes, and maintaining a social distance of at least 6 feet.
"During the flu season, as well as with the current coronavirus, it's important that visitors consider the health and wellness of our residents, and especially not visit if they are feeling unwell," Hooey said.
Even as news is filled with updates about the coronavirus, Mandonna Living Community in Rochester has imposed quarantine measures to deal with norovirus sickness among three of its residents, officials said.
Because of that and the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S., June Kendall Thomas has been wearing a mask and gloves whenever she visits her 89-year-old dad, Herb Kendall, at Madonna Towers.
Yet even with her precautions, the Rochester health care worker worries that she could unwittingly infect her dad. Thomas' work involves travel and the potential for more exposure to people.
It's possible to be infected and spreading the disease without showing any symptoms, she said. That's why Thomas has been wearing protective clothing on her visits to her dad the last two weeks.
Thomas said she has talked to her dad about the coronavirus and stressed the importance of speaking to nursing staff if he begins to display certain symptoms, such as feverishness, coughing and pneumonia-like symptoms.
"It's about cleanliness and making sure things are disposed of and picking up garbage much more often," Thomas said. "Housekeeping is making extra rounds. They're providing masks and gloves for visitors and residents."
"They have a pretty good system for trying to protect these residents," she said.