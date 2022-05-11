SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 11
News | Local

NWS meteorologists tracking severe weather across southeast Minnesota Wednesday morning

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Olmsted and Wabasha counties.

051122 weather
Radar map for southeast Minnesota and southwest Wisconsin Wednesday morning, May 11, 2022.
Contributed / National Weather Service
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
May 11, 2022 09:22 AM
ROCHESTER — Meteorologists at the National Weather Service in La Crosse are tracking multiple cells moving across southeast Minnesota Wednesday morning, May 11, 2022.

Northern Olmsted County and south-central Wabasha County are currently under a severe thunderstorm warning until 10:15 a.m. Wednesday. The storm is expected to produce hail, which will injure people outdoors and damage homes and vehicles.

Meteorologists said the singular cell cluster has a history of producing an 1-1/2-inch hail near Pine Island.

There has been a report of 2-inch hail in north Olmsted County at about 9:10 a.m. Wednesday. Meteorologists were unable to confirm sizes of hail in the area, as they are tracking real-time reports.

If the strength of the storm stays the same, expect the severe thunderstorm warning to extend into the late morning. The warning will be canceled after meteorologists confirm the storm has weakened. However, meteorologists say the ingredients in the atmosphere in Olmsted and Wabasha counties are staying the same, so a severe thunderstorm warning could continue.

Later in the day, meteorologists are expecting more storms to hit southeast Minnesota. There is some uncertainty on what areas could be affected, but the storms could hit the same area as the severe weather Wednesday morning. The storms are expected to hit into the night hours on Wednesday.

On Thursday, May 12, 2022, meteorologists expect another risk of severe weather, but say the storm cells could weaken by the time the cells reach southeastern Minnesota counties.

The combination of high temperatures and moisture in the air could bring more severe weather Thursday night.

