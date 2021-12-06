Officer injured in pursuit of assault suspect

STEWARTVILLE — What started as a domestic assault ended with a Rochester police officer getting injured during a foot pursuit three days later.

On Tuesday, Nov. 30, a man and woman were driving back to the woman's address in the 2000 block of Lark Lane Northwest in Stewartville when the man began threatening her verbally, including threats to kill her, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. James Schueller. When the couple arrived at the residence, the threats initially stopped, and the woman, age 29, went to bed while the man stayed up to watch television, Schueller said.

The woman said she would not call 911 about the threats, but he took her cell phone away from her anyway, Schueller said.

Some time later, the woman woke up with the man assaulting her. The man held his hand over her mouth and on her throat, making it hard for her to breathe. He also used a knife to threaten her. The threats went on for several hours, Schueller said. At one point, the man used a kitchen knife and cut her arm.

Eventually, the woman found an old cell phone that did not have service, but she was able to use one of its apps to contact a third party who then called law enforcement, Schueller said. That happened at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1.

When deputies arrived at the scene, the man had left. The woman refused medical care for the cut on her arm and gave her statement to deputies. The sheriff's office put out a call for the man's arrest, said Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

At 3:55 p.m. Friday, Rochester police found a vehicle belonging to the suspect at the Oak Terrace Estates apartments in the 1600 block of Marion Road Southeast. Shortly thereafter, the suspect exited a residence and got in his vehicle, driving past a marked police cruiser, which followed him.

The suspect then drove to the Casey's convenience store at the corner of Marion Road Southeast and Eastwood Road Southeast. The police cruiser pulled in behind the suspect's vehicle, and two officers approached the car, one from the driver's side and one on the passenger side, Moilanen said. The offices told the suspect he was under arrest, however, the suspect pushed past the officer on the driver's side and a foot chase began.

During the pursuit, a female officer hurt her knee while climbing a fence. She was later taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for the injury. Her condition is not being released.

During the pursuit, the suspect kept reaching into his waistband, so officers used a stun gun to help subdue him. The suspect was apprehended behind the Casey's, Moilanen said. Two grams of methamphetamines were found on him, and another 28 grams found in his vehicle. He also had an airsoft pistol that is a replica of a real handgun.

Schuller said Randy Rocha, 33, of Rochester, is being held pending charges of second degree assault with a dangerous weapon, third degree assault infliction of bodily harm, felony assault strangulation, domestic assault causing fear, disorderly conduct and gross misdemeanor assault. All these charges stem from the assault on the woman in Stewartville.

Moilanen said Rocha is facing additional charges from Rochester of second degree possession of a controlled substance, fleeing an officer on foot and obstruction of a legal process.

The suspect, when apprehended, said he had ingested drugs and needed medical care. He was transported to Saint Marys as well, but no medical issues were detected, so he was released back to the custody of the police department and is being held at the Adult Detention Center.