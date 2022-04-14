SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Officials: 10 houses destroyed in Tuesday's Taopi tornado

Mower County officials say funds are not yet available to assist families in their recovery.

Drone - Taopi Tornado Damage
An EF2 tornado ripped through the Mower County town of Taopi on Tuesday, April 12, 2022., night. Families and crews assess and clean up the damage Wednesday, April 13.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
April 14, 2022 03:25 PM
TAOPI, Minn. — Mower County, with the help of neighboring counties, has responded quickly to the damage caused by the tornado that touched down in Taopi on Tuesday night, April 12, 2022.

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-2 tornado hit Taopi just before 11 p.m. Tuesday. The tornado traveled 7.3 miles with estimated peak winds at 130 miles per hour. A tornado also hit Spring Valley, Minn. on Tuesday. The EF-1 tornado traveled 2.3 miles and winds hit 100 miles per hour. This tornado caused damage to various farm buildings southwest of Spring Valley.

Screenshot 2022-04-14 145013.png
National Weather Service's information on the tornado in Taopi.
Contributed

Mower County emergency manager Amy Lammey confirmed that 10 houses were completely destroyed by the tornado in Taopi. Most of the livable houses remaining in the town have power. The outage map showing the area that Freeborn Mower Electric Cooperative operates lists 19 houses without power in Lodi Township.

The county does not have funds available yet to assist families in their recovery as assessments are ongoing to determine the damage level. Lammey anticipates that Mower County will receive state aid, but those funds would be earmarked for public buildings operated by Taopi or Mower County.

Lammey stressed that Mower County does not want volunteers physically in Taopi to help because of equipment the county is operating to clean up the damage. Instead, she advised those wishing to help families affected by the tornado to give monetary donations to the United Farmers State Bank in Adams, Minn.

Ways to help

Little Cedar Lutheran Church in Adams is collecting donations, like totes, gift cards and cleaning supplies. The list of accepted items may change as the needs of families affected are known. Volunteers are taking donations to Taopi Mayor Mary Huntley’s house. Donations can be dropped off at the church from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The church is located at 308 Northwest Lewison Street in Adams.

United Farmers State Bank has a Taopi Relief Fund open for donations. Donations are only accepted through the mail at this time. The bank's address is 15 4th St. SW, PO Box 354, Adams, MN 55909.

A GoFundMe fundraiser was set up by a resident of Taopi to help rebuild damaged homes.

