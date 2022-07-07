SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Officials identify woman found dead in Mississippi River

The body of the 61-year-old woman was found Tuesday near Winona by a group of fishers.

By Staff reports
July 07, 2022 11:01 AM
WINONA — The body of a 61-year-old woman was found Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in the Mississippi River near Winona, according to law enforcement.

The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office in Wisconsin identified her as Diana Bork of Independence, Wis.

The sheriff's office wrote in a news release that the Winona County Sheriff's Office and Winona Dive Rescue aided with the response.

Around 4 p.m. Tuesday, fishers on an island in the river saw her body. The island is within the town limits of Buffalo, Wis.

