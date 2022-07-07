Officials identify woman found dead in Mississippi River

WINONA — The body of a 61-year-old woman was found Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in the Mississippi River near Winona, according to law enforcement.

The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office in Wisconsin identified her as Diana Bork of Independence, Wis.

The sheriff's office wrote in a news release that the Winona County Sheriff's Office and Winona Dive Rescue aided with the response.

Around 4 p.m. Tuesday, fishers on an island in the river saw her body. The island is within the town limits of Buffalo, Wis.