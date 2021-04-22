Officials recommend eligible teens get COVID vaccine

As COVID-19 cases among younger people are climbing, Mayo Clinic and public health officials are encouraging anyone eligible to get vaccinated.

During the last week, school-age children have made up about one-third of the new COVID-19 cases in Olmsted County, said Graham Briggs, director of Olmsted County Public Health. Briggs said that’s in part because the high rate of vaccinations among people with a higher risk of exposure.

Briggs said a return to in-person classes and school sports came with an inherent increased risk of transmission of the virus.

“It bares itself out to the data,” Briggs said.

Melanie Swift, co-chair of Mayo Clinic’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution workgroup, said Thursday that the most common response from people reluctant to get vaccinated has been that they aren’t high risk. She thanked people who were willing to wait for others at higher risk of exposure or serious illness to get vaccinated first.

However, as the majority of high exposure and high risk people have been vaccinated, and it’s time for other people to get vaccinated.

“It’s now your turn,” she said.

Slots for vaccination clinics aren’t filling up as fast as they were a month ago.

“It’s there, it’s available," Briggs said of the vaccine. "It’s time to get that shot.”

About 54% of people 16 or older in Olmsted County have been fully vaccinated and 69% have received at least one dose of the vaccine, Briggs said. Approximately 87% of Olmsted County residents 65 or older have been fully vaccinated and 91% have received at least one dose.

As more older people protect themselves, the virus is taking hold in younger people.

In some situations, hundreds of children at a time have had to quarantine due to in-school or school sports-related exposure, Briggs said.

Briggs said that’s another reason for eligible teens 16 years and older get vaccinated.

“It’s frustrating when teams get quarantined or children aren’t able to attend in-person school,” he said, citing CDC recommendations that people are fully vaccinated two weeks after their final dose and don’t have to quarantine after exposure to COVID-19.

“That’s going to be your key to being able to be out there this summer doing things and if you happen to get exposed, not have to sit at home for a week or more,” he said.

The slow down in vaccine demand has meant some clinic spots have gone unfilled, but Briggs and Swift said neither organization has thrown away any vaccine.

Swift said most clinics get filled with people who are scheduled to get vaccinated on later dates or family members of staff or patients.

Minnesota Department of Health officials have indicated they might waive a requirement that all doses of the vaccine be administered within three days of being received. Swift said that would give Mayo and other organizations more flexibility in scheduling clinics and ensuring all slots are filled.

For example, state rules say vaccines received on a Tuesday can not be held for a Saturday clinic, she said.

Briggs agreed that flexibility would help, especially in scheduling clinics for high school students who might not have the flexibility to get to a vaccination clinic on short notice.

Pfizer, one of the vaccine manufacturers, requested earlier this month that the Food and Drug Administration authorize use of the vaccine on children age 12 to 15. Swift said a hearing and approval of the request could come quickly and will likely happen before the end of April.

“Our teams are prepared to pivot and be able to offer that vaccine as soon as the FDA approves that,” she said.