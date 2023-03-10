Oldest veteran in Olmsted County, if not the state, dies

ROCHESTER — Kenneth Hoffmeyer, the oldest veteran in Olmsted County and possibly the state, who served in both World War II and the Korean War, died Feb. 17, 2023. He was a 107.

Two years ago, for his 105th birthday celebration, an array of veterans groups, including the American Legion, the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Disabled American Veterans, saluted Hoffmeyer for his service outside Madonna Towers senior living center where he was living.

It was in the early days of COVID-19, so Hoffmeyer at first observed the festivities from behind a lobby window.

Also Read





But he eventually strolled out with the aid of a walker and sat on a bench at the entryway to hear the national anthem sung and to be regaled with “Happy Birthday.”

“It was great. He really enjoyed himself,” said his son, Mark Hoffmeyer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hoffmeyer was drafted in the U.S. armed forces in 1940. The U.S. wasn’t at war at the time, but the country was preparing for the likelihood of being dragged into a global conflict. Then the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, and the U.S. declared war on Japan.

Major Kenneth Hoffmeyer's service photo. He served in World War II and the Korean War and later joined the National Guard. Contributed / Hoffmeyer family

“I was enjoying a day in the mountains and upon our return, our world changes as the Japanese has attacked Pearl Harbor,” Hoffmeyer wrote in a brief history of his service that was included in an “Honor Flight” brochure.

Hoffmeyer served in the Army Air Force when the air force didn’t yet have a branch of its own and was part of the U.S. Army. After graduating from Officer Candidate School, Hoffmeyer was assigned to an airbase in Alaska, part of an effort to ferry U.S.-made aircraft and supplies from the U.S. over Canada to an airbase in Alaska.

There, Russian pilots took possession of the planes and flew them across the sub-zero Bering Strait and into Russia for use in the Japanese, German, and Italian theaters of war.

Hoffmeyer’s life was uprooted once again when the North Koreans crossed the 38th parallel in 1950 and invaded South Korea.

Hoffmeyer was then serving in the Minnesota National Guard. A year later, Hoffmeyer was returned to active duty and was a captain of a U.S. Army field artillery battalion. His unit was stationed near the 38th parallel and what was known as Pork Chop Hill. He was discharged in 1953.

Kenneth Hoffmeyer, an Air Force veteran who served in both World War II and Korea, is honored for his 105th birthday by local veteran service organizations, youth groups and his family on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, outside the Madonna Towers in Rochester. He passed away in February 2023. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

Mark Hoffmeyer said his dad had a “very humble” attitude about his war service, knowing that many others sacrificed their lives in World War II and the Korean conflict while he was able to return home.

“He really downplayed his contribution,” Mark Hoffmeyer said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He was like a lot of other folks from his generation. When his nation called, he stepped forward and said, ‘Yeah, let’s go,’” said Nathan Pike, Olmsted County veterans service officer. “And then, like a lot of folks from that generation, they got busy living, making up for lost time.”

After serving in the Air Force and National Guard, Kenneth Hoffmeyer received a Secretary of Veterans Affairs medallion in 2022. He was the oldest veteran in Olmsted County. Contributed / Mark Hoffmeyer

Pike said he has no doubt that Hoffmeyer was the oldest veteran in the county and was probably the oldest in the state but can’t say that with 100% certainty.

Last year, Pike had an opportunity to meet Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough when McDonough was touring the state and stopped at the VA clinic in Rochester.

The Secretary of Veterans Affairs medallion honored Kenneth Hoffmeyer for his service in World War II and the Korean War. Contributed / Mark Hoffmeyer

When Pike told him about Hoffmeyer and his status as the oldest veteran in the county, if not the state, McDonough gave Pike a VA medallion and asked him to deliver it to Hoffmeyer.

Very few people live to be 107. Even at 102, Hoffmeyer looked like a vigorous 80-year-old. He was someone who took care of himself, Mark Hoffmeyer said. When his granddaughter was getting married in Australia, he gave his son a handwritten note to deliver to her that contained simple but effective rules to live one’s life by.

“Your body is a miracle, take care of it.

Eat properly, use alcohol sparingly.

Live by the Golden Rule.

ADVERTISEMENT

Enjoy nature. Be kind to animals.

You are never too old to learn.

Be familiar with school curriculums.

Too much debt will make your life difficult.”