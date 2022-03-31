Oleh Vovkovinskiy, elder brother to Igor, returned to Ukraine to support resistance to Russian invasion

ROCHESTER — Days before Russia invaded, Svetlana Vovkovinskiy got a call from her eldest son, Oleh. He was in London, and he told her that he was heading to Ukraine to join the resistance to the invasion of their home country.

The news was a "complete shock” to Sveltana, a Rochester resident who is still mourning the loss of another son.

Oleh is the older brother of Igor Volvkovinskiy, a Ukrainian-born Rochester resident who was known as the tallest man in the U.S. and who died last August of heart disease.

Oleh Vovkovinskiy, left, the older brother of Igor Vovkovinskiy, right, who died last year, has traveled to Ukraine to defend his homeland. Contributed

Oleh had previously told his mom and wife of his intention to join Ukraine’s territorial defense force if war broke out. At the time, it was still possible to imagine that a full-scale land war in the heart of Europe wasn't possible — not in the 21st century.

Even when Vladimir Putin amassed 190,000 Russian troops on its borders with Ukraine, the hopeful thinking was that it was a military exercise, a bit of military muscle flexing, a scare tactic than what it became.

Oleh, who lived in Minneapolis with his wife and two children, had told his family or given the impression that the London trip was for business purposes.

Oleh heads a warehouse and delivery service that transports parcels from Ukraine to other countries. It had been Oleh’s dream to start a Ukrainian-based business with an international reach.

Whether it was a ruse or a last-minute change of plans, Oleh’s trip to London became the first leg in a journey back to Ukraine on the eve of the Russian invasion. Oleh’s flights took him from London to Warsaw, Poland. With Ukrainian air space closed to commercial flights, he made the rest of the way to Kyiv on a bus that was shuttling refugees out of the country.

The buses have been packed with refugees on the trip to Poland, but have been relatively empty on the ride back into Ukraine.

With the pain from losing Igor still fresh and now with Oleh putting himself in harm's way in defense of Ukraine, the stress of the last year has been incredible, Svetlana said.

Yet, she is also immensely proud of both her children, Oleh and Igor.

“Something I’ve done right in my life. My kids love their homeland,” she said.

Svetlana said it’s difficult to get a clear picture of what her son is going through from the weekly communications she gets from him. The text messages represent an effort to be reassuring, but she has no way of knowing for sure.

“He may say, ‘Mama, I have a warm hat and I eat my vitamins,’ and I will have no clue if that’s correct,’ Svetlana said.

Yet Svetlana senses that her oldest son has undergone a jarring transition since joining the country's territorial defense force - going from a warm, comfortable middle-class lifestyle to the rigors and deprivation of a soldier. Oleh returns from “rotations” exhausted and will fall on the floor or ground to sleep and wake up shivering from the cold.

“He is 46. (In the U.S.), you have all luxury, a warm house, warm car, car in the garage. You never have to experience that,” she said.

Svetlana said it was never her intention to stay long in the U.S. when, three decades ago, she brought Igor to Mayo Clinic for medical treatment. Igor, then barely a grade school student, was seeking treatment for a tumor that was pressing against his pituitary gland. The abnormal levels of growth hormone that it caused to be released contributed to off-the-chart growth spurts.

Oleh Vovkovinskiy, back row left, the older brother of Igor Vovkovinskiy, right, who died last year, are pictured with their mom Svetlana Vovkovinskiy. Unbeknownst to his mom, Oleh traveled to Ukraine to defend his homeland. Contributed

Svetlana thought their stay in Rochester would be a short one. Instead, they became U.S. citizens and never left.

But their emotional attachment to Ukraine never lessened. Every two years or so, they returned to their birth country for vacation. Both of her children maintained an ability to read and write in Ukrainian.

The strength of that cultural heritage also instilled within them concern about the welfare and security of the country. That sense was deepened when Russia invaded Ukraine in 2014 and annexed Crimea.

Svetlana said she is “categorically” against war, an attitude that was ingrained in her as a child of parents who were swept up in World War II. But countries in the 21st century shouldn’t be able to invade other countries, redraw borders or subjugate them.

The Germans over several years during World War II didn’t wreak the kind of destruction that the Russians have in a one-month stretch of continual bombardment. Residential areas in Mariupol have been reduced to rubble. The mayor of Kharkiv has called what the Russians are doing to that city a “massacre.”

“Ukraine will never give up,” Svetlana said. “But that’s not the point that Ukraine will give up. The point is that 70, 80 percent of Ukraine will be wiped from the Earth, like Mariupol. People who escaped with their children will not come back if their city, Kharkiv, is completely destroyed.”

What wasn’t expected is how fiercely the Ukrainians have fought, forcing the Russians to alter their plans of being welcomed with flowers and rose petals and to wage a war of destruction to demoralize city residents.

There was hardly a Ukrainian Army when armed conflict broke out between Ukraine and Russian-backed separatists in 2014. Today it has demonstrated it is among the strongest armies in Europe.

“The Ukrainians are fighting on their home territory. They’re defending their country, whereas you kind of wonder about the morale of the Russian soldier and other soldiers,’” she said.