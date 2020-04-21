Olmsted County property owners will have an extra two months to pay their taxes without penalty.
“This would give a grace period to businesses and individual owners that are financially impacted by COVID-19,” said Mark Krupski, the county’s director of Property Records and Licensing.
County commissioners unanimously approved extending the date to start collecting property tax penalties and fees from May 15 to July 15.
While commissioners opted to open the extension to properties of all types and sizes, it will not apply to taxes collected through escrow accounts.
“There is no forgiveness for people who are using property tax collection from their lender,” said Senior Assistant Olmsted County Attorney Tom Canan.
Krupski estimated earlier this month that 31% of property taxes collected come through escrow accounts.
On Tuesday, he told commissioners some residents have already paid what’s due next month, so he expects approximately half the anticipated property taxes will be collected by May 15.
“We don’t have a good number,” he said of the ability to provide a solid estimate.
The night before the extension was passed, Rochester City Council member Shaun Palmer questioned whether the city and county would be able to collect all property taxes, even with the deferral.
“It just seems hard for me to believe we are going to collect all that property tax between that time,” he said.
Dale Martison, Rochester’s finance and information technology director, said delinquencies are possible, but they typically occur each year and taxes are eventually collected.
“We have a historically extremely low final delinquency rate,” he said. “We always have some collections coming from past years, but even if people can’t make those initially, there will be somebody that comes along and eventually pays those.”
Wilfredo Roman-Catala, Olmsted County's chief financial officer, was also confident the taxes would come in.
“We believe most of the balance will be collected by July 15,” he told county commissioners Tuesday.
The city is expecting to collect $79.4 million in property taxes, and the county expects $56 million.
Olmsted County Administrator Heidi Welsch and Rochester City Administrator Steve Rymer said the main consideration is the cash flow related to the collected taxes.
“It really is a timing issue, because we won’t be receiving it as early in the year,” Rymer said.
Welsch said the county expects to turn collected taxes over to cities, townships and school districts in two parts this year, rather than a single payment, which should address some cash flow concerns.