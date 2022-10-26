Olmsted County Attorney candidate facing citation for hit-and-run collision

ROCHESTER — Olmsted County Attorney candidate Karen MacLaughlin is facing a citation after hitting a parked vehicle Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, and leaving the scene.

"I bumped someone’s car and didn’t see any real damage and was late getting somewhere so I left to pick something up and then returned for the debate," MacLaughlin wrote in an email to the Post Bulletin. "I realize this was the wrong decision and I should have left a note. I received a citation for failing to report property damage in a collision and intend to pay it. I tried to pay it this morning but it is not in the system yet."

MacLaughlin said the incident happened around 5:40 p.m., with officers responding around 8 p.m to the 100 block of Elton Hills Drive Northwest.

Witnesses who work for the Olmsted County Attorney's Office saw the incident and reported to law enforcement that MacLaughlin was the driver, according to MacLaughlin.

The Rochester Police Department daily incident report lists a vehicle crash around that time and at the location of the Olmsted County Attorney debate.

RPD did not immediately respond to a request for more information. No citation is listed for MacLaughlin on the Minnesota courts website.

MacLaughlin is running against incumbent Mark Ostrem for the Olmsted County Attorney position on the Nov. 8 ballot.