SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, October 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Olmsted County Attorney candidate facing citation for hit-and-run collision

Olmsted County Attorney candidate Karen MacLaughlin was cited for the incident, which happened in a parking lot before a debate with her opponent on Tuesday.

Karen MacLaughlin
Karen MacLaughlin
Contributed / Karen MacLaughlin
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
October 26, 2022 01:31 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Olmsted County Attorney candidate Karen MacLaughlin is facing a citation after hitting a parked vehicle Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, and leaving the scene.

"I bumped someone’s car and didn’t see any real damage and was late getting somewhere so I left to pick something up and then returned for the debate," MacLaughlin wrote in an email to the Post Bulletin. "I realize this was the wrong decision and I should have left a note. I received a citation for failing to report property damage in a collision and intend to pay it. I tried to pay it this morning but it is not in the system yet."

Also Read
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: October 23-29, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
October 26, 2022 11:28 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
101822-mueller-nick-7866.1.jpg
NewsMD
New CEO to lead Rochester's Ronald McDonald House
Nick Mueller is leaving his position as vice chair of development operations at Mayo Clinic to step into the role of CEO at the Ronald McDonald House of Rochester. He is replacing Peggy Elliot, who left the position earlier this year to take a job with a private foundation.
October 26, 2022 10:18 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
OCSO - BURGLARY.png
Local
Vehicles broken into at Stewartville business
A person used wire cutters to gain entry to a Stewartville business lot and stole several items from work trucks, according to law enforcement.
October 26, 2022 10:12 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson

MacLaughlin said the incident happened around 5:40 p.m., with officers responding around 8 p.m to the 100 block of Elton Hills Drive Northwest.

Witnesses who work for the Olmsted County Attorney's Office saw the incident and reported to law enforcement that MacLaughlin was the driver, according to MacLaughlin.

The Rochester Police Department daily incident report lists a vehicle crash around that time and at the location of the Olmsted County Attorney debate.

ADVERTISEMENT

RPD did not immediately respond to a request for more information. No citation is listed for MacLaughlin on the Minnesota courts website.

MacLaughlin is running against incumbent Mark Ostrem for the Olmsted County Attorney position on the Nov. 8 ballot.

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYROCHESTERELECTION 2022ROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
ARVIG.jpg
Minnesota
Ransomware attempt caused statewide Arvig outage
The company said internet service was restored by Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 25.
October 26, 2022 12:52 PM
 · 
By  Robin Fish
RPD - ROBBERY.png
Local
Police arrest 3 for Rochester robbery over vape pens
An adult male and two juvenile males were arrested after robbing and beating a man.
October 26, 2022 10:11 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Today's Headlines: Twin City coffee brand is brewing up its first Med City shop
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
October 26, 2022 07:15 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Silver Lake Dam
Local
Silver Lake Park recommended as city landmark
Rochester's Heritage Preservation Commission again focuses on dam status in discussion of park as historic feature of the city.
October 25, 2022 08:42 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen