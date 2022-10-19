We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
News | Local
News reporting
Olmsted County attorney candidates offer insight into differences

Karen MacLaughlin and Mark Ostrem had very similar stances with a few stark differences in Tuesday nights Olmsted County Attorney Forum hosted by the League of Women Voters at the Rochester Public Library.

Karen MacLaughlin and Mark Ostrem during the Olmsted County Attorney Forum Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 at the Rochester Public Library
Karen MacLaughlin and Mark Ostrem during the Olmsted County Attorney Forum Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at the Rochester Public Library.
Randy Petersen / Post Bulletin
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
October 18, 2022 09:11 PM
ROCHESTER — Karen MacLaughlin and Mark Ostrem had very similar stances with a few differences in Tuesday night's Olmsted County Attorney Forum hosted by the League of Women Voters at the Rochester Public Library.

Ostrem, the incumbent, highlighted his 16 years of experience as the Olmsted County Attorney, showcasing his work with the community, the Rochester Police Department, downtown business leaders, and CERT, the Community Engagement Response Team. In addition, he cited his efforts to make the justice system and sentencing practices more equitable. He compared this experience with MacLaughlin's, saying her experience was "quite narrow."

MacLaughlin, who worked as an assistant county attorney in Olmsted County from 1999 to 2016, countered that she had, in fact, prosecuted several jury trials while Ostrem has been county attorney.

"I would bring that to the decisions of this office," said MacLaughlin, who is a current Rochester School Board member. "I think that's important because things happen in trial, you need to know the rules of evidence, you need to be able to understand what will happen in a court before you make a charging of a case."

Both MacLaughlin and Ostrem signaled support for continued equity and inclusion within the justice system, both pointing out that working to reduce sentences for low-level drug offenders was important.

"We've done what we can to try and remove that barrier that people sometimes find following them with those low-level convictions," Ostrem said.

Mark Ostrem
Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem.
However, when it comes to the outright legalization of marijuana in the state, the candidates had slightly differing views.

"I do not support the legalization of marijuana, I'll get right out there and say it," Ostrem said, adding that in Minnesota, possessing a personal amount of marijuana was not a crime and that his office does not prosecute that.

"People that are driving with marijuana in their system, we don't have the ability to measure it like we can alcohol so we have a significant public safety issue there, as well," he said.

MacLaughlin said she would support the legislators who would move the state towards legalization.

Karen MacLaughlin
Karen MacLaughlin
"I think that our country is very different now that some communities have decided, either by referendum or through their legislatures, to legalize marijuana that I think it's a trend that's crossing the country," she said, adding that while she was a prosecutor, she was concerned about some of the juveniles she would see who were using marijuana. "But I think that the regulatory framework that our state would put in place would make it very clear that recreational use of marijuana would be for adults and not young people."

MacLaughlin challenged Ostrem's handling of driving under the influence and domestic assault cases, saying that it has allowed offenders to commit those crimes again and again.

"At the time I didn't disagree with why were doing that — it was to move cases through the system and potentially give a second chance for those first-time offenders, but I think that sets the stage for the court then continuing to cycle through those cases and people are getting more than a second chance," MacLaughlin said.

Ostrem said his policy was put in place to provide safety for victims using risk assessments and to also provide counseling and services to offenders to reduce recidivism.

"Is it successful?" Ostrem said. "Not successful enough, obviously, because we have this continuing to come back, but the objective is, has always been, to kind of stop that cycle and that's why we put it in place."

Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
