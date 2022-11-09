Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem holds lead with 74.5% of precincts reporting

ROCHESTER — With 69.7% of the vote, incumbent Mark A. Ostrem led the Olmsted County Attorney race against challenger Karen MacLaughlin, who had 39% of the vote as of11:30 p.m. Tuesday, with 82 of 110 precincts reporting.

held an early lead against challenger Karen MacLaughlin as election totals began coming in late Tuesday night.

With 43 of 110 precincts reporting, Ostrem received 60.9% of the vote, while MacLaughlin received 38.9%.

Ostrem has served as the Olmsted County Attorney since 2007 and ran his most recent campaign with a focus on gun violence, safety in schools and restoring equity and consistency in the justice system.

"We must protect our community from broad, irresponsible inaction, or the knee-jerk about face prosecution policies some jurisdictions have experienced," Ostrem wrote to the Post Bulletin. "Our community is asking to get back to the sense of safety and respect we all enjoyed before the pandemic."

ADVERTISEMENT

MacLaughlin served as an assistant Olmsted County Attorney from 1999 to 2016. MacLaughlin asked Olmsted County residents for a change in leadership in order to focus on increased fairness for everyone in the community. She is also a current Rochester School Board member and employed as a staff attorney for a nonprofit legal aid office in Rochester.

"I am a strong advocate for safe communities for all and for basic human rights. I am active and visible in the community and ready to listen and partner," MacLaughlin said.

Both MacLaughlin and Ostrem signaled support for continued equity and inclusion within the justice system, both pointing out that working to reduce sentences for low-level drug offenders was important.

However, when it came to the outright legalization of marijuana in the state, the candidates had slightly differing views.

MacLaughlin challenged Ostrem's handling of driving under the influence and domestic assault cases, saying that it has allowed offenders to commit those crimes again and again.

"At the time I didn't disagree with why were doing that — it was to move cases through the system and potentially give a second chance for those first-time offenders, but I think that sets the stage for the court then continuing to cycle through those cases and people are getting more than a second chance," MacLaughlin said.

Ostrem said his policy was put in place to provide safety for victims using risk assessments and to also provide counseling and services to offenders to reduce recidivism.

"Is it successful?" Ostrem said. "Not successful enough, obviously, because we have this continuing to come back, but the objective is, has always been, to kind of stop that cycle and that's why we put it in place."

ADVERTISEMENT

All results are unofficial at this point, and the Olmsted County canvassing board is slated to review and confirm the official results on Nov. 17 at the Olmsted County Election Center.

This report will be updated as results continue to be reported by the Olmsted County Elections Office.