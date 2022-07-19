SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News
News reporting
Olmsted County board adjusting drone rules for Graham Park

Olmsted County rules are limited by federal regulations as proposed updates are scheduled for public hearing in August.

Post Bulletin file art
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
July 19, 2022 03:51 PM
ROCHESTER — A proposed rule changes limits to operating drones over Graham Park.

After Olmsted County commissioners adopted new rules for the park earlier this year, tweaks are being proposed to better conform to federal regulations governing drone operations.

Rather than prohibiting the flight of drones over the park that includes the county fairgrounds, the proposed rule revisions call for compliance with Federal Aviation Administration regulations, guiding when operators are required to be licensed and when drones can fly over crowds.

While federal rules don’t allow the county to create its own no-fly zone, Senior Assistant Olmsted County Attorney Tom Canan said they do let the county ban launching or landing on its property, so that’s included in the proposed rules update.

“We also have some flexibility when it comes to our law enforcement and homeland security operations,” Canan said, pointing out it means drones are not allowed to be operated within 500 feet of the 1421 Building, which houses some of the county’s security efforts.

Canan said the goal is to restrict a free-for-all when it comes to drone flying, but enforcement could be limited at the start.

“I think the hope is that we are going to work on voluntary compliance,” he said, pointing to the likelihood of violators being asked to leave.

A refusal to leave or a return visit by a violator could mean additional action is taken to enforce the rules.

With the park being touted as a potential festival grounds, county commissioners have proposed providing wiggle room for potential light shows using drones, which have replaced fireworks in some communities.

“It is kind of a coming thing, and we will likely see more of those,” Canan said of the programs that use coordinated drone flights as part of a light show.

With advance county permission, drones used in such activities could be permitted to take off and land at Graham Park.

“I think we will be glad we have it,” commissioner Sheila Kiscaden said of the possibility of allowing drone shows at the park.

While the FAA governs outdoor drone operations, Canan said the county has the potential to ban drone operations within its buildings, which include Graham Arena and other large spaces.

He said proposed rule changes would require advance permission to operate a drone in a county building at Graham Park.

The current proposal is slated to be reviewed by county commissioners on Aug. 2, during a meeting that will include a public hearing on the topic.

What happened: Olmsted County commissioners approve plans to tweak Graham Park rules regarding drone usage to align regulations with federal guidelines.

Why does this matter: The county has sought to limit use of drones at the site that includes the county fairfrounds.

What's next: A public hearing on the proposed rule change is scheduled for Aug. 2.

Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
