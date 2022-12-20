Olmsted County board approves 10-year Solid Waste Management Plan

ROCHESTER — Olmsted County commissioners approved a 2022-2032 Solid Waste Management Plan to serve as a road map to capture value from waste produced by the community.

The 10-year plan enhances existing programs and paves the way toward a more sustainable future by implementing strategies that will achieve positive environmental, social, and economic outcomes.

The environmental strategies focus on maximizing recoverable resources through the construction of a Materials Recovery Facility, new organics management programs and programs to minimize construction and other waste through reuse.

Social strategies include expanding waste and recycling education and stakeholder engagement.

Economic strategies involve continuing to fund the solid waste management programs through an enterprise fund, analyzing and prioritizing large capital projects, and making data-supported decisions.

"We are looking forward to collaborating with our partners to implement this plan," said Tony Hill, the county's director of Environment Services. "We challenge the community to join us in minimizing waste, using waste as a resource, recycling, composting and properly disposing of waste. Together, we will attain a safe, healthy, sustainable community."

Olmsted County has been investing in its environmentally protective waste management system for more than 35 years. The current system consists of waste and recycling education, toxicity reduction through the Olmsted County Hazardous Waste Facility, a yard waste composting site, the Recycling Center Plus, the Waste-to-Energy Facility and the Kalmar Landfill.

“We have a solid foundation on which to grow the solid waste management system to support the county’s needs,” Deputy County Administrator Pete Giesen said.