Olmsted County brings nitrate testing to the county fair

Well water samples can be taken to conservation building Thursday and Friday afternoon for testing.

Nitrate Testing
Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
Today at 3:26 PM

ROCHESTER — The Olmsted Soil and Water Conservation District and Olmsted County Public Health Services are providing free water testing at the Olmsted County Fair for households that rely on private systems for their drinking water. The testing will take place at Graham Park in the Conservation Building.

Testing will occur in the Graham Park conservation building:

  • Thursday, July 27 from 3 to 7 p.m.
  • Friday, July 28 from 2 to 6 p.m.

To participate, residents should collect a cup of water from their well in a clean plastic bag or glass container and bring it to the Olmsted County Fair.

Samples will be analyzed for nitrate, which is a compound that naturally forms when nitrogen combines with oxygen or ozone. The test will be completed within 15 minutes.

Staff will also be available to answer questions and recommend solutions if water samples show elevated nitrate levels.

