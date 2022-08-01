Olmsted County candidates discuss budget priorities
Candidates for five commissioner seats were asked to submit video responses related to spending priorities as the county continues to deal with challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
ROCHESTER — Before the August primary election, Olmsted County commissioner candidates were asked about their budget priorities.
With the candidates for five seats on the Nov. 8 ballot narrowed to two in each district, here's a look at how they answered the question: Budget challenges connected to the COVID-19 pandemic continue. What do you consider to be the chief priority when making decisions about future county budgets?
District 1
Laurel Podulke-Smith
Loring Stead
District 2
Gabe Perkins
Dave Senjem
District 3
Karl Johnson
Gregg Wright
District 4
Brian Mueller
Kindra Ramaker
District 5
Catherine Davis
Michelle Rossman
