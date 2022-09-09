SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Friday, September 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Olmsted County candidates discuss building and development

Candidates for five commissioner seats were asked to submit video responses related how the county could help encourage more building and development.

2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
gguy44/Getty Images/iStockphoto
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
September 09, 2022 05:30 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Olmsted County commissioner candidates were asked how they believe the county could encourage future building and development efforts.

With the candidates for five commissioner seats on the Nov. 8 ballot narrowed to two in each district, here's a look at how they answered the question: What additional steps, if any, can the county take to encourage building and development throughout Olmsted County?

District 1

Laurel Podulke-Smith

Loring Stead

District 2

Gabe Perkins

Dave Senjem

District 3

Karl Johnson

Gregg Wright

District 4

Kindra Ramaker

Brian Mueller
Note: Brian Mueller did not submit a video response by the deadline for this posting. If a video is received at a later date, it will be added.

District 5

Catherine Davis

Michelle Rossman

More candidate video responses
2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
Olmsted County candidates discuss plans for the former Seneca Foods site
Candidates for five commissioner seats were asked to submit video responses related potential development of the county-owned property that once housed a Seneca Foods canning facility.
August 01, 2022 12:50 PM
2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
Olmsted County candidates discuss building and development
Candidates for five commissioner seats were asked to submit video responses related how the county could help encourage more building and development.
September 09, 2022 05:30 AM
2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
Olmsted County candidates discuss budget priorities
Candidates for five commissioner seats were asked to submit video responses related to spending priorities as the county continues to deal with challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
August 01, 2022 12:51 PM
2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
Olmsted County candidates discuss use of Housing and Redevelopment Authority funds
Candidates for five commissioner seats were asked to submit video responses related to priorities for tax dollars collected to address housing issues.
August 01, 2022 12:51 PM
2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
Olmsted County candidates discuss ideal qualities of a commissioner and their reasons for running
Candidates for five commissioner seats were asked to submit video responses describing the qualities needed for a commissioner and what prompted them to run for office.
August 01, 2022 12:52 PM

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSOLMSTED COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERSELECTION 2022
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Wabasha Food Share
Local
Amid a national hunger crisis, the Wabasha community helps meet local food needs
The Wabasha Area Food Share is now serving almost 150 households a month, triple the demand from just one year ago. Community members are donating their time and homegrown produce toward the cause.
September 09, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Economic Revitalization Program
Local
Downtown revitalization grants totaling $1.6 million announced, with more expected
Businesses in and next to the Destination Medical Center district receive assistance with building and expanding their businesses.
September 08, 2022 06:27 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Rochester Carillon
Local
Rochester Carillon to honor Queen Elizabeth with memorial recital Friday
The noon recital will feature 21 pieces, including “God Save the Queen,” “Memorial,” “Folksongs of the British Isles” and “Lament and Alleluia.”
September 08, 2022 06:01 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Grants - 2022 Cycle 2 (1).png
Local
10 area organizations receive over $73,000 through Winona Community Foundation grants
The grants will support projects in the Winona area like virtual support groups for seniors and placing Reading Corps tutors in local schools.
September 08, 2022 04:22 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden