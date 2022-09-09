Olmsted County candidates discuss building and development

ROCHESTER — Olmsted County commissioner candidates were asked how they believe the county could encourage future building and development efforts.

With the candidates for five commissioner seats on the Nov. 8 ballot narrowed to two in each district, here's a look at how they answered the question: What additional steps, if any, can the county take to encourage building and development throughout Olmsted County?

District 1 Laurel Podulke-Smith Loring Stead

District 2 Gabe Perkins Dave Senjem

District 3 Karl Johnson Gregg Wright

District 4 Kindra Ramaker Brian Mueller

Note: Brian Mueller did not submit a video response by the deadline for this posting. If a video is received at a later date, it will be added.