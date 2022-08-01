We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
News reporting
Olmsted County candidates discuss plans for the former Seneca Foods site

Candidates for five commissioner seats were asked to submit video responses related potential development of the county-owned property that once housed a Seneca Foods canning facility.

2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
August 01, 2022 12:50 PM
ROCHESTER — Before the August primary election, Olmsted County commissioner candidates were asked for their thoughts about potential uses for the county-owned property that once houses a Seneca Foods canning facility.

Current county commissioners have since approved work on a potential development plan withTitan Development and Investments, but specific plans have not been made public and the final outcome remains unknown.

With the candidates for five commissioner seats on the Nov. 8 ballot narrowed to two in each district, here's a look at how they answered the question: What would you like to see Olmsted County do with the former Seneca Foods canning facility site?

District 1

Loring Stead

Laurel Podulke-Smith

District 2

Dave Senjem

Gabe Perkins

District 3

Gregg Wright

Karl Johnson

District 4

Kindra Ramaker

Brian Mueller

District 5

Michelle Rossman

Catherine Davis

More candidate video responses
2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
Olmsted County candidates discuss building and development
Candidates for five commissioner seats were asked to submit video responses related how the county could help encourage more building and development.
September 09, 2022 05:30 AM
2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
Olmsted County candidates discuss budget priorities
Candidates for five commissioner seats were asked to submit video responses related to spending priorities as the county continues to deal with challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
August 01, 2022 12:51 PM
2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
Olmsted County candidates discuss use of Housing and Redevelopment Authority funds
Candidates for five commissioner seats were asked to submit video responses related to priorities for tax dollars collected to address housing issues.
August 01, 2022 12:51 PM
2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
Olmsted County candidates discuss ideal qualities of a commissioner and their reasons for running
Candidates for five commissioner seats were asked to submit video responses describing the qualities needed for a commissioner and what prompted them to run for office.
August 01, 2022 12:52 PM

Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
