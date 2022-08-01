Olmsted County candidates discuss plans for the former Seneca Foods site
Candidates for five commissioner seats were asked to submit video responses related potential development of the county-owned property that once housed a Seneca Foods canning facility.
ROCHESTER — Before the August primary election, Olmsted County commissioner candidates were asked for their thoughts about potential uses for the county-owned property that once houses a Seneca Foods canning facility.
Current county commissioners have since approved work on a potential development plan withTitan Development and Investments, but specific plans have not been made public and the final outcome remains unknown.
With the candidates for five commissioner seats on the Nov. 8 ballot narrowed to two in each district, here's a look at how they answered the question: What would you like to see Olmsted County do with the former Seneca Foods canning facility site?
District 1
Loring Stead
ADVERTISEMENT
Laurel Podulke-Smith
District 2
Dave Senjem
Gabe Perkins
District 3
Gregg Wright
Karl Johnson
ADVERTISEMENT
District 4
Kindra Ramaker
Brian Mueller
District 5
Michelle Rossman
Catherine Davis