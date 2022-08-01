Olmsted County candidates discuss plans for the former Seneca Foods site

ROCHESTER — Before the August primary election, Olmsted County commissioner candidates were asked for their thoughts about potential uses for the county-owned property that once houses a Seneca Foods canning facility.

Current county commissioners have since approved work on a potential development plan withTitan Development and Investments, but specific plans have not been made public and the final outcome remains unknown.

With the candidates for five commissioner seats on the Nov. 8 ballot narrowed to two in each district, here's a look at how they answered the question: What would you like to see Olmsted County do with the former Seneca Foods canning facility site?

District 1

Loring Stead

ADVERTISEMENT

Laurel Podulke-Smith

District 2

Dave Senjem

Gabe Perkins

District 3

Gregg Wright

Karl Johnson

ADVERTISEMENT

District 4

Kindra Ramaker

Brian Mueller

District 5

Michelle Rossman

Catherine Davis