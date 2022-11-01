Olmsted County candidates discuss priority for 2023
Candidates for five commissioner seats were asked to submit video responses related to what they see as a primary goal for Olmsted County to achieve next year.
ROCHESTER — With at least four new Olmsted County commissioners — and up to five — being elected Nov. 8, the candidates for five district seats were asked about what they'd like to see accomplished in 2023.
In the final of a series of questions with video responses, the candidates were asked: What would you like to see established as a primary goal for Olmsted County to achieve during the first six months of 2023?
Here's how they responded:
District 1
Laurel Podulke-Smith
Loring Stead
District 2
Gabe Perkins
Dave Senjem
District 3
Karl Johnson
Gregg Wright
District 4
Brian Mueller
Kindra Ramaker
District 5
Catherine Davis
Michelle Rossman
