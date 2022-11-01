SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Olmsted County candidates discuss priority for 2023

Candidates for five commissioner seats were asked to submit video responses related to what they see as a primary goal for Olmsted County to achieve next year.

gguy44/Getty Images/iStockphoto
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
November 01, 2022 01:00 PM
ROCHESTER — With at least four new Olmsted County commissioners — and up to five — being elected Nov. 8, the candidates for five district seats were asked about what they'd like to see accomplished in 2023.

In the final of a series of questions with video responses, the candidates were asked: What would you like to see established as a primary goal for Olmsted County to achieve during the first six months of 2023?

Here's how they responded:

District 1

Laurel Podulke-Smith

Loring Stead

District 2

Gabe Perkins

Dave Senjem

District 3

Karl Johnson

Gregg Wright

District 4

Brian Mueller

Kindra Ramaker

District 5

Catherine Davis

Michelle Rossman

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTEROLMSTED COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERSELECTION 2022
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
