News
Olmsted County candidates discuss race and racism as a public health issue

Candidates for five commissioner seats were asked to submit video responses to a recent report highlighting 42 recommendations for addressing race and racism as a public health issue in Olmsted County.

gguy44/Getty Images/iStockphoto
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
October 25, 2022 12:25 PM
ROCHESTER — Olmsted County commissioners recently accepted a report on race and racism as a public health issue.

Prepared by members of the county's Public Health Services Advisory Board and its Human Rights Commission, the report offered a list of 42 recommendations to address dispartities in a variety of areas related to health and wellbeing.

With that in mind, commissioner candidates were asked: Of the many recommendations proposed, which do you see as key priorities?

Here's how they responded:

District 1

Loring Stead

Laurel Podulke-Smith

District 2

Dave Senjem

Gabe Perkins

District 3

Gregg Wright

Karl Johnson

District 4

Kindra Ramaker

Brian Mueller

District 5

Michelle Rossman

Catherine Davis

Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
