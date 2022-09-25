We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
News reporting
Olmsted County candidates discuss role of county government

Candidates for five commissioner seats were asked to submit video responses describing how a commissioner can help residents better understand how county government operates

Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
September 25, 2022 06:00 AM
ROCHESTER — Olmsted County commissioners, along with candidates for open seats, have periodically pointed out residents are sometime unaware of how county government operates.

With that in mind, candidates for five commissioner seats on the Nov. 8 ballot were asked: What can a county commissioner do to help residents better understand the role of the county government and how it operates?

Here's how the responded:

District 1

Laurel Podulke-Smith

Loring Stead

Loring Stead did not provide a video response by the deadline. If a video is submitted, it will be added at a later date.

District 2

Dave Senjem

Gabe Perkins

District 3

Gregg Wright

Karl Johnson

District 4

Brian Mueller

Kindra Ramaker

District 5

Michelle Rossman

Catherine Davis

Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
