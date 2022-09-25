Olmsted County candidates discuss role of county government
Candidates for five commissioner seats were asked to submit video responses describing how a commissioner can help residents better understand how county government operates
ROCHESTER — Olmsted County commissioners, along with candidates for open seats, have periodically pointed out residents are sometime unaware of how county government operates.
With that in mind, candidates for five commissioner seats on the Nov. 8 ballot were asked: What can a county commissioner do to help residents better understand the role of the county government and how it operates?
Here's how the responded:
District 1
Laurel Podulke-Smith
Loring Stead
Loring Stead did not provide a video response by the deadline. If a video is submitted, it will be added at a later date.
District 2
Dave Senjem
Gabe Perkins
District 3
Gregg Wright
Karl Johnson
District 4
Brian Mueller
Kindra Ramaker
District 5
Michelle Rossman
Catherine Davis
