News | Local
News reporting
News reporting

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Olmsted County candidates discuss role related to sheriff

Candidates for five commissioner seats were asked to submit video responses regarding how commissioners should work with the county sheriff.

Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
October 04, 2022
ROCHESTER — The Olmsted County sheriff is an elected official who oversees the department, but county commissioners set the department's budget and oversee some projects.

With that in mind, candidates for five commissioner seats on the Nov. 8 ballot were asked: Is there a role for county commissioners to play in encouraging changes to the way the department operates? If so, what changes would you like to see made?

Here's how they responded:

District 1

Laurel Podulke-Smith

Loring Stead

District 2

Gabe Perkins

Dave Senjem

District 3

Karl Johnson

Gregg Wright

District 4

Brian Mueller

Kindra Ramaker

District 5

Catherine Davis

Michelle Rossman

Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
