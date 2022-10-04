Olmsted County candidates discuss role related to sheriff
Candidates for five commissioner seats were asked to submit video responses regarding how commissioners should work with the county sheriff.
ROCHESTER — The Olmsted County sheriff is an elected official who oversees the department, but county commissioners set the department's budget and oversee some projects.
With that in mind, candidates for five commissioner seats on the Nov. 8 ballot were asked: Is there a role for county commissioners to play in encouraging changes to the way the department operates? If so, what changes would you like to see made?
Here's how they responded:
District 1
Laurel Podulke-Smith
Loring Stead
District 2
Gabe Perkins
Dave Senjem
District 3
Karl Johnson
Gregg Wright
District 4
Brian Mueller
Brian Mueller did not provide a video response by the deadline. If a video is submitted, it will be added at a later date.
Kindra Ramaker
District 5
Catherine Davis
Michelle Rossman
