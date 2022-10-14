We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Olmsted County candidates discuss social services

Candidates for five commissioner seats were asked to submit video responses regarding where they might see need for added county resources and support.

2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
gguy44/Getty Images/iStockphoto
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
October 14, 2022 02:00 PM
ROCHESTER — Many of the social services provided by Olmsted County are mandated by the state with various levels of funding supplied by state and federal sources.

County commissioners have sometimes opted to go beyond minimal requirements to support programs.

With that in mind, candidates for five commissioner seats on the Nov. 8 ballot were asked: Is there an area where you believe the county needs to add resources and support beyond what the state requires?

Here's how they replied:

District 1

Laurel Podulke-Smith

Loring Stead

District 2

Gabe Perkins

Dave Senjem

District 3

Karl Johnson

Gregg Wright

District 4

Brian Mueller

Kindra Ramaker

District 5

Catherine Davis

Michelle Rossman

Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
