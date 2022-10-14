Olmsted County candidates discuss social services
Candidates for five commissioner seats were asked to submit video responses regarding where they might see need for added county resources and support.
We are part of The Trust Project.
ROCHESTER — Many of the social services provided by Olmsted County are mandated by the state with various levels of funding supplied by state and federal sources.
County commissioners have sometimes opted to go beyond minimal requirements to support programs.
With that in mind, candidates for five commissioner seats on the Nov. 8 ballot were asked: Is there an area where you believe the county needs to add resources and support beyond what the state requires?
Here's how they replied:
District 1
Laurel Podulke-Smith
Loring Stead
District 2
Gabe Perkins
Dave Senjem
District 3
Karl Johnson
Gregg Wright
District 4
Brian Mueller
Kindra Ramaker
Kindra Ramaker did not provide a video response by the deadline. If a video is submitted, it will be added at a later date.
District 5
Catherine Davis
Michelle Rossman
Candidates for five commissioner seats were asked to submit video responses related potential development of the county-owned property that once housed a Seneca Foods canning facility.
Candidates for five commissioner seats were asked to submit video responses related how the county could help encourage more building and development.
Candidates for five commissioner seats were asked to submit video responses related to spending priorities as the county continues to deal with challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Candidates for five commissioner seats were asked to submit video responses related to priorities for tax dollars collected to address housing issues.
Candidates for five commissioner seats were asked to submit video responses describing the qualities needed for a commissioner and what prompted them to run for office.
Candidates for five commissioner seats were asked to submit video responses describing how a commissioner can help residents better understand how county government operates
Roof work continues with the one-day closure being the first since work started in August.
Latest filing shows Hagedorn was refunded more than $1,100 for mileage.
People can request a free kit to be installed by going to the Olmsted County Government Center at 101 Fourth St. SE in Rochester during business hours. Kits can be picked up at the second floor of the Sheriff's Office civil warrants window.