Olmsted County candidates discuss social services

ROCHESTER — Many of the social services provided by Olmsted County are mandated by the state with various levels of funding supplied by state and federal sources.

County commissioners have sometimes opted to go beyond minimal requirements to support programs.

With that in mind, candidates for five commissioner seats on the Nov. 8 ballot were asked: Is there an area where you believe the county needs to add resources and support beyond what the state requires?

Here's how they replied:

District 1 Laurel Podulke-Smith Loring Stead

District 2 Gabe Perkins Dave Senjem

District 3 Karl Johnson Gregg Wright

District 4 Brian Mueller Kindra Ramaker Kindra Ramaker did not provide a video response by the deadline. If a video is submitted, it will be added at a later date.