Olmsted County candidates discuss use of Housing and Redevelopment Authority funds
Candidates for five commissioner seats were asked to submit video responses related to priorities for tax dollars collected to address housing issues.
ROCHESTER — Before the August primary election, Olmsted County commissioner candidates were asked about their priorities for funding raised through the county's housing and redevelopment authority tax levy.
With the candidates for five seats on the Nov. 8 ballot narrowed to two in each district, here's a look at how they answered the question: As part of the Housing and Redevelopment Authority board, county commissioners have oversight of the HRA tax levy dedicated to addressing housing issues, including homelessness prevention, housing rehabilitation and development. What do you see as the best use of the levy funds?
District 1
Loring Stead
Laurel Podulke-Smith
District 2
Dave Senjem
Gabe Perkins
District 3
Gregg Wright
Karl Johnson
District 4
Kindra Ramaker
Brian Mueller
District 5
Michelle Rossman
Catherine Davis