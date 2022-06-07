SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Olmsted County cites limited success for legislative priorities

Commissioners voice frustration over lack of action amid growing budget surplus.

Olmsted County logo
Olmsted County logo
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
June 07, 2022 11:46 AM
ROCHESTER — Three of 11 Olmsted County priorities saw success in the Minnesota legislative session, but county legislative and policy analyst Jennifer Berquam said some traction was found across the board.

“All 11 priorities were in the mix at the end of session,” she told Olmsted County commissioners on Tuesday.

Commissioners voiced concern that none of the requested funding for five projects was approved since state lawmakers were required to adjourn on May 23 before an agreement was reached on legislation to fund a variety of proposed projects around the state.

“The public should be outraged in an election year,” Commissioner Ken Brown said, pointing to a $9.25 million forecasted surplus in February.

“The forecast is still going up,” Berquam added

Brown said the increase highlights the inability to find compromise among lawmakers with opposing views and priorities.

“It’s appalling that they could not sit down and compromise to a small degree,” he said.

The county’s funding priorities sought:

  • $10 million for a proposed materials recovery facility to provide recycling services.
  • $17.46 for a proposed interchange at the intersection of U.S. Highway 14 and County State Aid Highway 44.
  • $10 million to build an exhibition center in Graham Park.
  • $370 million for statewide transportation infrastructure programs to address bridge and road replacements in cities and counties. 
  • Funding to help create emergency shelter facilities for people facing homelessness throughout the state. 

The interchange was proposed to be funded by a Senate transportation bill, which failed to make it across the finish line.
Berquam said Gov. Tim Walz supported funding for the other proposals, but their status was unclear in unfinished plans being circulated among state lawmakers.

She said it also remains unclear whether a special session will be held in an effort to pass the legislation that was nearly complete.

“I’m not hearing much,” she said. “I think people are still meeting, but I’m not sure.”

She said some lawmakers have likely started shifting their focus to campaigns as they seek re-election in November.

Commissioner Sheila Kiscaden said the potential for the efforts to remain unfinished is “very disappointing,” but the work done could set up future success.

“The way has been paved for some of those measures in the future,” she said.

Berquam said the three priorities that did see success pointed to a need to continue pushing for other efforts, either as part of a special session or in future years.

Among the successful priorities was an effort to oppose potential state policy changes that could have interfered with the viability of the county’s Waste-to-Energy facility. Berquam said proposed policy changes were discussed and failed to pass.

The county did see a requested effort to improve data sharing between corrections departments, court systems, health and human services agencies and other entities pass, which is expected to improve local collaboration between agencies.

State lawmakers also approved a Medicaid benefit for youth services at children’s mental health crisis centers, which will help provide support for the Southeast Regional Crisis Center.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSOLMSTED COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERSMINNESOTA LEGISLATURE
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
