Olmsted County commissioner races see tight races among top vote-getters

ROCHESTER — A pair of races for two open Olmsted County commissioner seats narrowed Tuesday.

Brian Mueller and Kindra Ramaker will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot in the race to replace Commissioner Matt Flynn in Olmsted County District 4, while Catherine Davis and Michelle Rossman be the candidates in the effort to replace Commissioner Jim Bier in District 5.

District 4

The District 4 race saw a 231-vote gap between the top two candidates.

Mueller, a former Rochester Township Board member, garnered 2,024 votes for 40.2% of the ballots cast, while Ramaker, a Mayo Clinic supply chain manager, saw 35.6% of the votes, with 1,793 voters choosing her as their candidate.

Bill Pirkl, owner of Pirkl Ag, fell short of a spot on the Nov. 8 ballot, receiving 761 votes, followed by Soil and Water Conservation District board member Steven Connelly, who received 456 votes.

District 5

The three-way race to replace Bier saw fairly narrow margins, with less than 150 votes between the top vote-getter and third-place contender.

Catherine Davis, a training and development professional, earned 34.8% of the district’s votes, with 1,195 votes in her favor.

Michelle Rossman, vice president of environmental stewardship for Dairy Management Inc., followed closely with 34.3% of the vote, or 1,177 ballots.

The two candidates edged out plumbing contractor Mike Macken, who landed 1,058 votes, or nearly 30.9% of the ballots cast.

The two top vote-getters in each of the primary elections will appear on the Nov. 8 ballots in their districts.