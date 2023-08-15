Olmsted County commissioners approve variety of fees as 2024 budget work continues

ROCHESTER — The cost of renting a variety of spaces at Graham Park will increase next year, but rates for a night at Olmsted County parks will remain flat.

Olmsted County commissioners approved a variety of public fees for 2024 Tuesday after months of review in an effort to coordinate fee reviews.

“The whole point of this is to bring everybody at one time, as much as possible,” Olmsted County Chief Financial Officer Wilfredo Roman-Catala told commissioners.

In the past, the commissioners reviewed fees at a variety of different times, but county staff has been working toward providing an annual review of fees to coordinate adjustments with the budget process and ensure the amounts charged cover the costs of providing specific services.

Roman-Catala said not all fees are based on the cost of service, since the charges for some required services are based on the income of the person seeking the service, rather than a flat rate.

County commissioners unanimously approved the fees, which will take effect on Jan. 1, 2024.

In other action, the commissioners: