Olmsted County commissioners approve variety of fees as 2024 budget work continues

New fee review is intended to help ensure charges cover the cost for specific services.

Olmsted County logo
By Randy Petersen
Today at 6:53 PM

ROCHESTER — The cost of renting a variety of spaces at Graham Park will increase next year, but rates for a night at Olmsted County parks will remain flat.

Olmsted County commissioners approved a variety of public fees for 2024 Tuesday after months of review in an effort to coordinate fee reviews.

“The whole point of this is to bring everybody at one time, as much as possible,” Olmsted County Chief Financial Officer Wilfredo Roman-Catala told commissioners.

In the past, the commissioners reviewed fees at a variety of different times, but county staff has been working toward providing an annual review of fees to coordinate adjustments with the budget process and ensure the amounts charged cover the costs of providing specific services.

Roman-Catala said not all fees are based on the cost of service, since the charges for some required services are based on the income of the person seeking the service, rather than a flat rate.

County commissioners unanimously approved the fees, which will take effect on Jan. 1, 2024.

In other action, the commissioners:

  • Authorized the issuance and sale of approximately $19.7 million in general obligation bonds to pay for a variety of improvement projects and equipment expenses. 
  • Set Dec. 7 as the date for the county’s annual truth-in-taxation hearing. Before the hearing, the board will establish a maximum property tax levy on Sept. 19, with plans of adopting the final 2024 budget on Dec. 19.

By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
