SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, December 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Olmsted County commissioners approved $418 million five-year improvement plan

Olmsted County is set to borrow up to $24 million for $83 million in projects planned for next year.

Highway 14 Intersection
Medians are closed at the Highway 14 intersection at County Road (CR) 44 on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, near Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
December 20, 2022 11:17 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Olmsted County commissioners unanimously approved borrowing up to $24 million for $83 million in planned infrastructure and improvement projects for 2023.

“It allows us to pay for the projects over time,” Olmsted County Controller Camy Iverson told the commissioners Tuesday morning.

The 2023 projects are part of a $418 million five-year plan, which was also approved Tuesday, but Iverson pointed out that funding for all the proposed projects has not been secured and cost estimates could change.

“Costs and projects will fluctuate as we go through the years,” she said, pointing out that individual projects will require commissioners’ support before funds are spent.

Among key projects planned for next year are $12.7 million for a combined Public Works Service Center and Public Safety Training Center, $12.3 million for continued work on the reconstruction of Valley High Road Northwest and County Road 44, $5.4 million to continue work to address courthouse needs and $5.2 million for continued work to create a new overpass at the intersection of U.S. Highway 14 and County Road 44.

ADVERTISEMENT

Longer-term projects and cost estimates include $55 for the Highway 14 and County Road 44 interchange, $30.5 million for a new Solid Waste Materials Recovery Facility, $25 million for additional courthouse needs and $17.8 million for a Graham Park Exhibit Hall.

The county is seeking state support for the Highway 14 interchange, the materials recovery center and the Graham Park project

In addition to approving the five-year improvement plan and borrowing for 2023, the county commissioners approved the $328 million county budget for 2023, which includes nearly $119.5 million in property tax revenue.

What happened: Olmsted County Commissioners approved a $418million five-year capital improvement plan with up to $24 million being borrowed for an estimated $82 million in 2023 projects.

Why does this matter: Funds are borrowed to pay for improvement and maintenance projects over tie.

What's next: Spending on specific projects will be approved individually, as needed.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTEROLMSTED COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Rochester Area Family YMCA
Local
Lawsuit claiming negligence against YMCA for sexual assaults dismissed
A lawsuit claiming the YMCA should have done more to prevent sexual assaults was dismissed by a judge last week.
December 20, 2022 09:01 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Dylan Tribute Hendrickson.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Holiday guests this week? Show them Rochester rocks
Three local musicians have live shows leading up to the Christmas weekend.
December 20, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: December 18-24, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
December 20, 2022 07:48 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Today's Headlines: Boxcar Hippie plans to reopen early in the new year for Rochester diners
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
December 20, 2022 07:44 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe