Olmsted County commissioners approved $418 million five-year improvement plan

ROCHESTER — Olmsted County commissioners unanimously approved borrowing up to $24 million for $83 million in planned infrastructure and improvement projects for 2023.

“It allows us to pay for the projects over time,” Olmsted County Controller Camy Iverson told the commissioners Tuesday morning.

The 2023 projects are part of a $418 million five-year plan, which was also approved Tuesday, but Iverson pointed out that funding for all the proposed projects has not been secured and cost estimates could change.

“Costs and projects will fluctuate as we go through the years,” she said, pointing out that individual projects will require commissioners’ support before funds are spent.

Among key projects planned for next year are $12.7 million for a combined Public Works Service Center and Public Safety Training Center, $12.3 million for continued work on the reconstruction of Valley High Road Northwest and County Road 44, $5.4 million to continue work to address courthouse needs and $5.2 million for continued work to create a new overpass at the intersection of U.S. Highway 14 and County Road 44.

ADVERTISEMENT

Longer-term projects and cost estimates include $55 for the Highway 14 and County Road 44 interchange, $30.5 million for a new Solid Waste Materials Recovery Facility, $25 million for additional courthouse needs and $17.8 million for a Graham Park Exhibit Hall.

The county is seeking state support for the Highway 14 interchange, the materials recovery center and the Graham Park project

In addition to approving the five-year improvement plan and borrowing for 2023, the county commissioners approved the $328 million county budget for 2023, which includes nearly $119.5 million in property tax revenue.