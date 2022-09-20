Olmsted County commissioners cap next year's property tax levy at a 5.9% increase

ROCHESTER — Olmsted County commissioners landed on middle ground Tuesday when presented with three options for the county’s 2023 property tax levy.

“I think we are going to need the flexibility in the coming year,” Commissioner Sheila Kiscaden said in supporting capping the tax levy at nearly $119.4 million, which is approximately $6.7 million more than collected this year.

The potential 5.9% increase is less than the proposed 7.4% increase County Administrator Heidi Welsch said would be needed to keep most county projects on track.

Dropping the proposed cap from a potential $121.1 million for next year will likely mean only filling three of six potential new full-time positions in the 2023 budget proposal and scaling back construction projects and equipment replacement.

Welsch said dropping the increase to 4.4% for a nearly $117.8 million levy would eliminate options for adding county staff and limit equipment replacement to the most urgent.

While the reduction would also reduce a variety of potential construction and renovation projects, she said road and bridge work wouldn’t be affected, since funding comes from another source.

Commissioner Ken Brown said capping the levy at the bare minimum at this point could end up forcing the county to use reserve funds for some needed projects, which would be challenging for the new commissioners joining the board next year.

“I don’t want to leave them with that sort of hill to climb,” he said of the at least three new commissioners who will be elected in November, including his own seat.

Commissioner Matt Flynn, who is also stepping away from the elected position next year, was the only commissioner to call for capping the levy at the lowest level proposed by Welsch.

“If we go to the higher rate, I believe we are helping inflation,” he said, pointing to potential challenges for seniors and others who will need to pay the increased taxes.

He suggested using a portion of the $30.7 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds the county received to cover any added costs.

“We can get by and make it work,” he added.

Kiscaden, however, pointed out that the commissioners have already committed to using the federal funds for “legacy projects,” including $10 million to work with the Coalition for Rochester Area Housing and $5 million to incentivize new home construction.

With the ability to lower the tax levy before adopting the final 2023 budget, Commissioner Gregg Wright said having the flexibility is needed to maintain services provided to residents.

“When you cut part of it, you have to define what services you are going to cut,” he said.

Board chairman Mark Thein agreed, pointing out decisions made during the past year have defined the funds needed to maintain services, and eating into reserves would put the county’s financial status in jeopardy.

The county commissioners are slated to adopt the final county budget, along with the tax levy, during its annual truth-in-taxation meeting on Dec. 1, 2022.