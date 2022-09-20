We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Olmsted County commissioners cap next year's property tax levy at a 5.9% increase

Commissioners opted for some flexibility in establishing the preliminary levy as budget discussions continue.

Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
September 20, 2022 05:45 PM
ROCHESTER — Olmsted County commissioners landed on middle ground Tuesday when presented with three options for the county’s 2023 property tax levy.

“I think we are going to need the flexibility in the coming year,” Commissioner Sheila Kiscaden said in supporting capping the tax levy at nearly $119.4 million, which is approximately $6.7 million more than collected this year.

The potential 5.9% increase is less than the proposed 7.4% increase County Administrator Heidi Welsch said would be needed to keep most county projects on track.

Dropping the proposed cap from a potential $121.1 million for next year will likely mean only filling three of six potential new full-time positions in the 2023 budget proposal and scaling back construction projects and equipment replacement.

Welsch said dropping the increase to 4.4% for a nearly $117.8 million levy would eliminate options for adding county staff and limit equipment replacement to the most urgent.

While the reduction would also reduce a variety of potential construction and renovation projects, she said road and bridge work wouldn’t be affected, since funding comes from another source.

Commissioner Ken Brown said capping the levy at the bare minimum at this point could end up forcing the county to use reserve funds for some needed projects, which would be challenging for the new commissioners joining the board next year.

“I don’t want to leave them with that sort of hill to climb,” he said of the at least three new commissioners who will be elected in November, including his own seat.

Commissioner Matt Flynn, who is also stepping away from the elected position next year, was the only commissioner to call for capping the levy at the lowest level proposed by Welsch.

“If we go to the higher rate, I believe we are helping inflation,” he said, pointing to potential challenges for seniors and others who will need to pay the increased taxes.

He suggested using a portion of the $30.7 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds the county received to cover any added costs.

“We can get by and make it work,” he added.

Kiscaden, however, pointed out that the commissioners have already committed to using the federal funds for “legacy projects,” including $10 million to work with the Coalition for Rochester Area Housing and $5 million to incentivize new home construction.

With the ability to lower the tax levy before adopting the final 2023 budget, Commissioner Gregg Wright said having the flexibility is needed to maintain services provided to residents.

“When you cut part of it, you have to define what services you are going to cut,” he said.

Board chairman Mark Thein agreed, pointing out decisions made during the past year have defined the funds needed to maintain services, and eating into reserves would put the county’s financial status in jeopardy.

The county commissioners are slated to adopt the final county budget, along with the tax levy, during its annual truth-in-taxation meeting on Dec. 1, 2022.

What happened: The Olmsted County Board of Commissioners capped the county's property tax levy for 2023 at nearly $119.5 million.

Why does this matter: Cities and counties are required to set a preliminary levy in September each year to establish the highest amount that can be collected through property taxes in the upcoming year.

What's next: The county's final budget and tax levy are slated to be adopted in December.

Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
