Olmsted County commissioners choose new map, citing balance in county representation

ROCHESTER — Olmsted County commissioners adopted a new county district map following statements regarding the importance of looking at the county as a whole, rather than individual districts.

“What districts do is give constituents a place to start when they have questions,” said Commissioner Stephanie Podulke, who represents the core of Rochester.

District lines are redrawn every 10 years to balance populations following a U.S. Census.

County commissioners touted their choice for the revised district map as one that has the least amount of change for the county districts.

As Plan 1 out of seven options presented by the county’s Planning Department, it maintains three districts within Rochester city limits. A fourth district has 98.9% of its population in the city, and a fifth has 65.4% of the district’s residents within Rochester borders.

Commissioner Matt Flynn, who serves the rural district that will continue to have the least amount of Rochester voters, said he believes the adopted map provides a good balance for the county.

“We are county commissioners, not individual district commissioners,” he said.

