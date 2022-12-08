Olmsted County commissioners get ready for monthly evening meetings

ROCHESTER — The Olmsted County Board of Commissioners’ meeting schedule is changing as four newly elected members join in January.

The three returning commissioners have agreed to begin holding one of their two monthly meetings at 6 p.m., starting Jan. 17.

“I think having both meetings in the month during traditional working hours is a barrier to people who want to participate in the process,” Board Chairman Mark Thein said, adding that an evening meeting will provide improved access to commissioners.

The commissioners have typically met at 9 a.m. on the first Tuesday of the month and 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday. The change will move the first monthly meeting to 10 a.m. and the second to 6 p.m.

“Even though we put the meetings online, we thought this was an opportunity for people who felt they couldn’t get to a meeting during the day, especially if they want to speak to the board during the open-comment period,” said Commissioner Gregg Wright, who is expected to serve as board chairman next year.

Commissioner Sheila Kiscaden, who will become the board’s longest-serving member, said the change is about raising awareness.

“When you are only meeting during the day, that’s convenient for staff and us, but it might not be as convenient for people who might want to listen in or come in,” she said, citing nationwide concerns about access to local government.

“My opinion is we need to be finding more ways to engage the public, and this is a very simple way to start,” she added.

County Administrator Heidi Welsch said the four new commissioners, who were elected in November, appear to be open to the change.

Dave Senjem, who is stepping down from a state Senate seat this year and into a Olmsted County commissioner role in January, said he welcomes the change.

“The day meetings go back to horse-and-buggy days, when getting to town for a meeting and back home for evening chores worked the best for most,” he said, pointing out later meetings now increase public access.

“Citizen involvement in their government is the absolute key to efficient and effective government,” he added. “To be involved, citizens need to reasonably be able to attend meetings and, for most, that is in the evening.”

Fellow incoming commissioner Laurel Podulke-Smith agreed, pointing to the ability to remove barriers to participation.

“My hope is that the change will encourage more residents to participate in local government,” she said.

Thein, Wright and Kiscaden said they don’t anticipate an influx of new faces will be seen during the evening meetings, but the change will allow greater access for the public.

“I don’t expect we will get large crowds of people, because what the county does, compared to what the city does, is usually behind-the-scenes stuff,” Thein said. “The work we are doing doesn’t pique the interest as much as changes to the parking ordinance or new parks, and that type of stuff.”

Welsch said county staff will likely aim to schedule public hearings for the evening meetings when possible.

“Because some public hearings have specific timing requirements, we are not saying that all public hearings will be at the evening meetings,” she added.

The change in the commissioner’s regular meetings also allows a shift in the commissioners’ committee meetings, which will ensure experienced commissioners are available to join discussions with staff.

The current schedule has the county’s administrative committee, which includes the past, current and future board chairs, meeting at the same time as the physical development committee.

Next year, Thein, Wright and Kiscaden are expected to fill at the three administrative committee seats, which would mean three newcomers would sit on the physical development committee and make preliminary decisions regarding policies related to roads, solid waste and county parks.

“That would be tough on the new commissioners with no experience, since they would be needing to make decisions at the committee meetings,” Thein said, noting the meeting changes add the flexibility to have at least one experienced commission on each committee.