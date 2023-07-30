Olmsted County commissioners next to discuss cannabis business ban

ROCHESTER — Olmsted County is considering steps toward delaying the start of new cannabis-related business, shortly after similar action was taken in Rochester.

On Monday, the Rochester City Council approved banning new cannabis-based businesses until 2025, following guidelines approved in the recent legislation allowing for the adult recreational use of cannabis.

While some portions of the new state law take effect Aug. 1, details regarding oversight of related business operations continue to emerge at the state level.

Several cities have already taken steps to slow the potential start of businesses until state guidelines are better defined, and a report to Olmsted County commissioners proposes doing the same throughout the county.

The proposed moratorium on new businesses growing or selling marijuana is largely based on a desire to create policy to regulate the time, place and manner such businesses can operate, which is put under some local control in the new state law.

While the state will license the business, the law provides cities, counties and townships the ability to limit areas of operation. Since Olmsted County oversees planning and zoning for Eyota, Marion, Oronoco and Quincy townships, staff want time to work on related policies.

“The county has not yet had an opportunity to engage with the townships to discuss regulation of the time, place and manner of operation of cannabis businesses in unincorporated areas of the county to agree on a regulatory framework, which will cover all areas of the county outside incorporated cities and to ensure there will be no gaps or duplication in this oversight,” staff wrote in a report to the commissioners, pointing out several townships have their own planning and zoning policies for oversight.

To provide time for developing policies and examining new state guidelines, county planning, legal and public health staff are asking county commissioners to set an Aug. 15 public hearing on the proposed delay for starting new businesses. The hearing would be part of the commissioners’ 6 p.m. regular meeting.

A similar hearing held by the Rochester City Council was dominated by requests to permanently ban any sales of cannabis, but city and county officials have pointed out that such a ban isn’t allowed by the new state law, which sets a minimum threshold of allowed businesses at one per 12,500 residents.

Other residents, including potential business owners, speaking during the Rochester hearing sought more leniency in an effort to help future businesses get established before sales start, since cultivating locally grown cannabis will take time.

While there is some speculation that the state could start licensing cannabis growers before 2025, city officials pointed out there is no definite timeline.

The county’s proposed ordinance does acknowledge that timing could fluctuate, stating that the proposed moratorium on new business would expire on Jan. 1, 2025 “or when the county approves new ordinances, policies and procedures intended to regulate the time, place and manner of operation of cannabis businesses in unincorporated areas of the county, whichever comes first.”

The commissioners are expected to decide during their 10 a.m. meeting Tuesday whether to move toward a public hearing on the issue.

