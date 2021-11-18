Olmsted County commissioners plan salary increase for 2022

Olmsted County commissioners are eyeing a 3% percent pay raise for elected officials.

With little comment, the commissioners unanimously landed on the across-the-board increase Wednesday at the end of a day of budget discussions.

The proposal would increase commissioners’ annual salaries from $49,000 to $50,470 next year. The county attorney’s salary would increase from $184,329 to $189,858, and the sheriff would see his annual pay go from $148,976 to $153,445.

The increases follow a year when commissioners held salaries held steady during the COVID-19 pandemic. The last salary adjustments for the county elected officials were at the end of 2019, when the county commissioners received an 11.8% increase, and the sheriff and county attorney saw a 4.5% increase.

Comparisons by county staff show Olmsted County commissioners’ 2021 salaries are lower than their counterparts in Hennepin ($113,566), Scott ($73,174), Washington ($70,720) and Wright ($51,045) counties, while they are higher than salaries in Blue Earth ($39,836) and Stearns ($38,603) counties.

Among the same counties, the Olmsted County attorney sits in the middle of the pack, where salaries range from $195,065 in Hennepin County to $161,244 in Blue Earth County.

The Olmsted County sheriff has the lowest salary among the seven compared counties, earning more than $2,000 less than the sixth-place Blue Earth County sheriff, whose salary is $161,244. Hennepin County offers the highest pay among the compared sheriffs, with a $185,775 salary.

While Olmsted County commissioners agreed on the proposed salary increase Wednesday, the 2022 pay rates don’t become official until the commissioners vote on the salaries with the adoption of the proposed $269.6 million budget next month.