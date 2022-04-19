Olmsted County commissioners prepare to adopt new district map

ROCHESTER – Olmsted County commissioners responded to social media comments Tuesday after receiving limited in-person input regarding proposed new district boundaries.

“You may have seen or heard from some individuals who accuse our planning department of blatant gerrymandering in some of the maps, and as you have now heard from the consultant we have hired, not a word of that is true,” Commissioner Ken Brown said, referring to a legal analysis provided based on six map options.

Attorney Kate Swenson of the Minneapolis-based Greene Espel said each of the six proposals align with state and federal requirements when drawing new district boundaries.

She discussed the proposed maps based on requirements for drawing boundaries, balancing populations and maintaining voters' rights and said there wasn’t anything that would cause the maps to be rejected.

Commissioner Jim Bier said he’s been offended by some of the online comments regarding the process.

“Usually, I don’t read that junk on Twitter, but it bothered me this time,” he said, without addressing specific comments or posts.

None of the 13 written comments or statements by the two speakers during Tuesday afternoon’s public hearing appeared to directly state allegations of improper actions.

The district lines must be redrawn based on Olmsted County’s population changes identified in the 2020 U.S. Census, but Planning Director Ben Griffith said the existing 2012 county district map largely meets federal mandates.

“With the exception of splitting several city of Rochester voting precinct boundaries, it would come very close to meeting the minimum statutory requirements, but just barely,” he told county commissioners.

While federal regulations require district populations to remain within 10% of 23,264, which is the ideal population of the seven individual districts, Griffith said county staff opted to reduce variances to less than 5%.

Additionally, he said the county went beyond state and federal requirements by not splitting Census blocks and seeking to maintain areas of interest defined in earlier Rochester redistricting efforts, as well as maintaining neighborhood associations in a single district when possible.

Amy Caucutt, a member of the Rochester chapter of the League of Women Voters, said the group appreciated the extra effort.

“We’ve been watching the process diligently since it started, and even back during the Census time,” she said, citing appreciation for limiting population variances in the maps.

Plan 1 for potential new Olmsted County Commissioner districts. Contributed by Olmsted County

Caucutt, a retired county employee, said the league members had preferences among the six proposals.

“We believe maps 4 and 5 provide the best opportunity for effective minority representation, with both maps giving District 3 (at least) 33% minority representation,” she said.

Rochester resident Jim Frost said he believes the league was influenced by Rochester residents who want to ensure five commissioners are elected from within Rochester.

“I believe that every single one of the maps gives Rochester all the representation they are entitled to and all they should have,” he said.

Frost, who is married to Commissioner Stephanie Podulke, said the county board requires four votes to pass any measure, which means Rochester-centric issues will potentially have enough votes with maps that maintain four districts squarely in city boundaries.

Maps 4 and 5 come the closest to guaranteeing five commissioners will be Rochester residents.

Bier, who represents a district that includes northwest Rochester, Byron and rural areas west of Rochester, said serving a combined district has shaped his decisions in his 20 years as a commissioner.

Plan 2 Contributed by Olmsted County

“When I first started, 68% of my constituents lived in the city of Rochester. Right now, under the current plan, I believe it’s about 74%,” he said, adding that the mix has required him to seek to represent all interests throughout the county.

If map 4 or 5 is adopted, Bier, who lives in Kalmar Township, would end up in District 7 with Commissioner Mark Thein, potentially putting the sitting commissioners on the same November ballot.

While Thein has said he plans to seek re-election if required, Bier hasn’t formally stated whether he’ll seek another term.

Thein is the only commissioner who might not be required to run for office in November, depending on which map is adopted next week.

District 7 has less than a 5% population change in four maps, which means state regulations would allow him to complete the four-year term he won in 2020.

Bier, Podulke and Commissioner Gregg Wright, who were also elected in 2020, face more than 5% population changes in each proposed map, meaning they’ll be required to seek re-election in November to maintain their seats.

The commissioners will select the new official county district map during a special meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 26, in the board chambers of the Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE.

The final map must be submitted to the state by April 28.

Plan 3 Contributed by Olmsted County

Plan 4 Contributed by Olmsted County

Plan 5 Contributed by Olmsted County