Olmsted County considers incentive plan to reach its vaccination stragglers

Olmsted County employees could see a future health insurance benefit for rolling up their sleeves for the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We don’t know how many people are vaccinated,” County Administrator Heidi Welsch said of the county’s 1,300 employees.

She estimated that a high percentage of county staff are already vaccinated in the county with an 80% completed vaccination rate among eligible residents.

“We think it’s pretty darn high, based on what we know of our employees,” she said. Some county departments even appear to have vaccination rates beyond 90%.

A proposal to offer wellness points for the county’s health insurance plan is being considered to increase the numbers, as well as provide support for those who’ve already been vaccinated. The result could be up to a $1,000 reduction in an employee’s health insurance deductible when combined with other wellness incentives.

“It’s probably not going to incent tons of people, but there might be some people,” she said.

Public Health Director Graham Briggs said such efforts are important as the region sees new cases emerge, with the most severe among people who haven’t been vaccinated.

“Every person that gets vaccinated now in this county is going to be one less person that is susceptible to severe disease and one less person for the virus to potentially jump into,” he said. “The vaccinated people are protecting themselves, but they are also protecting the community overall.”

Welsch said the program would also provide data for a clearer picture of how many county employees are vaccinated, since they would be required to submit proof to claim the benefit.

The City of Rochester has already seen such a paper trail payoff in increased understanding of how many workers are vaccinated.

The city has been crediting people’s time cards to cover vaccination appointments made during the workday, and vacation hours are provided when people are vaccinated on their days off.

The city also has extended emergency sick leave for employees experiencing adverse effects after being vaccinated.

“These measures allowed us to be ahead of the game in having a sense of how many teammates are vaccinated, although it is not required (they) share,” said City Administrator Alison Zelms.

At least 609 full-time and 71 part-time city employees, among approximately 950 total, have submitted proof of vaccination.

“There are almost certainly additional vaccinated teammates who haven’t provided proof, and we continue to receive additional confirmation on a weekly basis,” Zelms said.

Olmsted County commissioner Mark Thein said the benefits of incentive programs stretch beyond the data.

“If we can save one person from getting hospitalized for one week, we are saving a lot out of our insurance pool,” he said. “We may save some hospital bills from people who are getting vaccinated.”

Additionally, Welsch said it will reduce potential county costs associated with lost work hours.

She said the insurance benefit has the potential to reach approximately 900 employees. The remaining 400 or so could see a cash benefit, similar to the $50 the county already provides for participation in a health survey by those outside the county insurance plan.